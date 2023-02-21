Elizabeth Grimes scored 20 points, hitting 12-of-15 free throws in the game, to help lift Breckinridge County to a 70-57 win over Hancock County in the Girls 11th District Tournament on Monday at Cloverport.
Kayleigh Huffines added 16 points and Caroline Lucas scored 14 points for Breck County (24-6). Breckinridge County made 35-of-44 free throws.
Breckinridge County will face Meade County in the 11th District championship game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Meade County beat Cloverport 69-3 in the other 11th District opening-round game.
Hancock County was led by Ella House with 22 points and eight rebounds. Lily Roberts added 13 points and Bailey Poole finished with 10 points. Hancock County finished 18-12.
HANCOCK COUNTY 12 16 10 19 — 57
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 19 14 18 19 — 70
Hancock County (57) — E. House 22, Roberts 13, Poole 10, A. House 4, Morris 3, Keown 3, Gay 2.
Breckinridge County (70) — Grime 20, Huffines 16, Lucas 14, Mitcham 9, Carby 9, Moorman 2.
12TH DISTRICT
Butler County beat Whitesville Trinity 70-42 at Edmonson County High School.
Edmonson County defeated Grayson County 66-42 in the other first-round matchup.
Butler County (19-9) will meet Edmonson County (21-7) on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the district championship.
10TH DISTRICT
McLean County’s girls beat Ohio County 43-39 in a first-round game at Calhoun.
The Lady Cougars (7-21) will meet Muhlenberg County (18-10) at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the district championship.
