Breckinridge County avenged its only 3rd Region loss of the season on Thursday night with a 48-41 victory over Meade County in the championship game of the girls’ 11th District Basketball Tournament at Hancock County High School in Hawesville.
The Lady Waves defeated the Lady Tigers 54-53 on Jan. 22 in Harned, but Breckinridge County (21-3) was able to turn the tables in the district finale.
Both Breck County and Meade County (12-8) advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
12TH DISTRICT
GRAYSON COUNTY 56, BUTLER COUNTY 42 — The Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Bears to capture the girls’ 12th District Tournament championship at Trinity High School in Whitesville.
The Lady Cougars improved to 13-9, while the Lady Bears fell to 9-6.
Both teams advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.