An All-11th District matchup for the Girls 3rd Region Tournament championship will certainly delight a segment of high school fans, coaches and observers Sunday afternoon.
Meade County will take on Breckinridge County at the Sportscenter at 3 p.m. to see who will get the coveted trip to Rupp Arena next week for the KHSAA State Tournament.
The Lady Waves will be trying to pull off the difficult feat of beating the same opponent four times in one season.
Just playing a team four times in a single season is a rare occurrence.
“You’ve got Breck with a lot of seniors, you get that on the floor and there’s a will to win, this is it for you,” Meade County coach Dina Hackert said Friday night. “The good thing for me was I don’t have to watch film all night long. I told my girls, we get to go home and walk through (Saturday), we know what to expect. I believe Breck does too. We want to be there.”
Breck County dropped Owensboro Catholic 42-34 in the regional semifinals Friday night in front of a loud crowd at the Sportscenter.
Meade County stopped Apollo 49-37 in the other semifinal, which also had a vocal and engaged crowd.
The Lady Waves take a 27-6 record into the regional championship game. Breck County will counter with a 26-6 mark.
Meade County beat Breck County by 61-50, 62-39, and 45-36 in the 11th District championship game last week.
Meade County is led by Peyton Bradley with 19.4 points a game, but she was limited by Apollo to eight.
Paige Medley stepped up with 14 points off the bench and Annabelle Babb added 11 against the E-Gals.
“Peyton Bradley is a special player, but I didn’t want to get peg-holed into if Peyton doesn’t score,” Hackert said of building some scoring balance on the team. “Our kids know we expect somebody to step up, and they do. They have confidence to do that, they’ve worked on their games, you’ve got to give them credit.”
Breck County has been led this season by Isabel Grimes, a senior point guard who was held to one free throw in the first half against Apollo, but finished with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block to lead Breck County, which also got 13 points from Sydney Tucker and a game-best 11 rebounds from Skylar Tucker.
Grimes is scoring 17.1 points a game and Sydney Tucker is good for 12.9 points a game.
“Friday night was one of our best defensive games of the year, the way we fly around, that’s how we play,” Breck County coach Chad Moorman said.
The key to slowing Meade County is slowing Bradley, who has seen plenty of the freshman
“We’ve got to defend Bradley, limit her buckets, and Medley has been playing great for them, they’ll just spread you out,” Moorman said. “We have to win 50-50 balls. We’ve got some nice post players who can dominate them. It’s just a game of chess with us and them. We’re bigger than them, they’re quicker than us.”
