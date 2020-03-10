Few players in the history of the 3rd Region have come so far, so fast as Breckinridge County High School senior guard Kaeveon Mitchell.
More of a role player in his junior season with the Fighting Tigers, Mitchell — scoring 7.1 points per game — played in the shadow of high-scoring guard Kobe Poole, as Breck County rolled to 28 victories in 32 games and reached the regional tournament championship game.
This season, all that changed big time, with Mitchell emerging as the region’s leading scorer at 24 points per game and leading the Tigers to an 18-9 regular-season record.
Add it all up, and Mitchell was voted Messenger-Inquirer Boys’ 3rd Region Player of the Year for 2019-20.
“I worked hard in the offseason to improve my overall game,” said Mitchell, also the starting first baseman on Breck County’s baseball team. “I worked with a basketball trainer, Ken Barnett, at his Focus Academy in Louisville once a week during the summer, and it really made a big difference for me.
“I feel I improved my game in every aspect — ball-handing, passing, shooting range, and I came into my senior season with a lot of confidence. Last season, my role was to be more of a spark plug offensively and guarding the better players we faced and causing havoc on the defensive end.
“I knew my role would be much different as a senior, and I wanted to be prepared for it. I scored 43 in our first scrimmage, so I knew then that things were going to be different.”
Were they ever.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Mitchell shot 46% from the field, including 39% from 3-point range. He made 82% of his free throws and was the team’s second-leading rebounder at six per game.
“He has exceeded expectations, to be sure,” Breck County coach Patrick Critchelow said. “He worked on his game and came back this season and was a better player in every area. He’s had several games of 40 points-plus, and he’s made a tremendous impact on our team at both ends of the floor.
“Kaeveon is long, and he can jump out of the gym — just a talented, explosive basketball player I’ve loved having on our side.
“He’s a competitor who values winning above everything else. He’s willing to do anything he can to help our team win games.”
Mitchell hopes to play college basketball at the NCAA Division I level. Currently, he has received interest from Spalding, Lindsey Wilson and University of the Cumberlands, and he said Western Kentucky has offered walk-on status.
He sports a 4.0 grade point average and ultimately wants to become a dental hygienist.
For now, however, Mitchell is savoring the memories of succeeding at one of the region’s storied programs.
“It’s been a great time in my life,” he said. “I’ve developed a brotherhood with the players in this program through the years, and it’s been a great experience to play for Breckinridge County.
“It’s always been my dream to play here, to have success at Breckinridge County and help our team be successful. It’s been a whole lot of fun.”
