Breckinridge County dropped Daviess County 48-30 at the DC gym on Thursday night.
Isabel Grimes scored 17 points to lead Breckinridge County (16-3).
Skylar Tucker and Caroline Lucas each added 11 points for the Lady Tigers.
Katie Mewes and Zoey Beehn each scored nine points to lead Daviess County (12-6).
OHIO COUNTY 43, McLEAN COUNTY 39
Rain Embry scored 20 points and Heaven Vanover added 10 to lead Ohio County to the win in Hartford. Ohio County is 8-10.
Breanna Frailley and Alyssa Burrough each scored eight points to lead McLean County 4-14).
McLEAN COUNTY 14 6 10 9 _ 39
OHIO COUNTY 5 17 13 8 _ 43
McLean County (39) _ Burrough 8, Frailley 8, Miller 7, Patterson 6, Rice 5, Blades 3, Ecton 2.
Ohio County (43) _ Embry 20, Vanover 10, Decker 5, Jachmowicz 3, Gaddis 3, Kennedy 2.
BOYS OHIO COUNTY 66, McLEAN COUNTY 48
Josh Manning scored 15 points, Isaac Southard added 14 points and Carson Kennedy had 11 for Ohio County (12-4) in artford.
McLean County was led by Jaxon Floyd with 12 points. The Cougars are 11-7.
McLEAN COUNTY 12 8 16 12 _ 48
OHIO COUNTY 18 14 17 17 _ 66
McLean County (48) _ Floyd 12, Dame 9, Durbin 7, Lee 7, Ward 6, Haerle 5, Riley 2.
Ohio County (66) _ Manning 15, Southard 14, Kennedy 11, Culbertson 9, Morse 8, Allen 6, Young 3.
