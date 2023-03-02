OWESPTS-03-02-23 MUHL BRECK GAMER dom

Breckinridge County’s Hunter Barr grabs a rebound over Muhlenberg County’s Kadin Ray in the fourth quarter Wednesday night during the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Breckinridge County will be going to the semifinals of the boys 3rd Region Tournament with a team that hasn’t been that far in the postseason before.

The Tigers held off Muhlenberg County 48-44 in an opening round game Wednesday at the Sportscenter.

