Breckinridge County will be going to the semifinals of the boys 3rd Region Tournament with a team that hasn’t been that far in the postseason before.
The Tigers held off Muhlenberg County 48-44 in an opening round game Wednesday at the Sportscenter.
“We hung around and fought and fought,” Breckinridge County coach Jeff LaGrange said. “We feel like we can play a lot better. This is a group that has never been to the regional tournament. They weren’t nervous this week at practice. They really locked in, I’m really proud of them.”
The Fighting Tigers made 12-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter, keeping just enough distance between themselves and Muhlenberg to claim the victory. Breckinridge County made 18-of-23 free throws for the game.
“It cost us a win in the district championships,” LaGrange said of the team’s free throw shooting. “We worked hard on it, to the kids credit they stepped up and made them, they were clutch.”
Breck County grabbed the lead at 37-36 on a drive by Hunter Barr with 4:10 left, and the Fighting Tigers wouldn’t relinquish the advantage, although Muhlenberg County kept it a 1-possession game through most of the remainder of the game.
Madox Jernigan hit two free throws with 13 seconds left to cut Breck County’s lead to 46-44. Lane Taul hit two free throws with 10.5 seconds left for the final margin and Muhlenberg County couldn’t get a late 3-point shot to fall.
A big defensive play by Breck County was a blocked shot by Barr on a drive by Kadin Ray with Breckinridge County up 43-40 with 50 seconds left.
Breck County will take a 12-17 record into a regional semifinals matchup with Owensboro Catholic on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Aces dropped Edmonson County 48-31 in the other first round game Wednesday.
Jonah Miller led Breck County with 10 points, making a 3-pointer and two free throws in the fourth quarter. Lane Taul and Wyatt Burnett each scored nine points. Barr scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Breck County.
Jernigan led Muhlenberg County with 12 points. Kanyon Johnson and Ray each scored 10 points for Muhlenberg. Ray is considered the Mustangs’ top player, and he was hampered by foul trouble in the second half.
The Mustangs finished 8-23, and they beat McLean County and Ohio County in the 10th District Tournament last week.
“We played as well as we had all season there (district tournament),” Muhlenberg coach Aaron Morris said. “We came out with urgency, came out with an edge, that’s what we knew we had to do if we were going to make it out of there.”
Morris felt like Breck County was more aggressive in this game.
“It wasn’t the same edge that we had,” Morris said. “We had so much fight last week, I didn’t feel like we brought that same intensity tonight. Ray has been our motor all year.”
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 4 9 16 19 — 48
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 10 10 9 15 — 44
Breckinridge County (48) — J. Miller 10, Taul 9, Burnett 9, Barr 7, Rogers 7, Carman 4, K. Miller 2.
Muhlenberg County (44) — Jernigan 12, Ray 10, Johnson 10, Moore 6, Brannon 3, Sommers 3.
