Aleigha Mucker is an upbeat and important part of the Breckinridge County girls’ basketball team.
“She’s just so positive about everything,” Breck County coach Chad Moorman said. “A great kid in general, never negative or gets down, good to be around. She’s always smiling.”
It’s easy to be in a positive mood when looking at Breck County’s record, which was 19-3 in the regular season and the best in the 3rd Region.
Mucker, a 5-foot-7 senior, had a significant role with the numbers she put up game to game for the Lady Tigers.
The forward averaged 15.7 points per game, leading a very balanced group of four Breckinridge County players who averaged at least 12 points per contest.
Mucker made 52-of-123 shots from 3-point range for 42.3% and also pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game.
Her ability to impact a game in different ways led coaches to vote Mucker the Messenger-Inquirer Girls’ 3rd Region Player of the Year. She joined Breck County coach Chad Moorman as an all-region honoree.
One of Mucker’s biggest games of the season came against another top team in the region. Mucker went for a double-double when Breckinridge County topped Apollo, 61-55, in overtime on Jan. 15 at Harned.
Mucker scored 20 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and she also hit 5-of-13 3-point shots.
“We do a good job of running our motion, finding a matchup we like, and our girls have gotten really disciplined, as long as we take good shots out of that I’m fine with it,” Moorman said. “This year I’ve got four threats that can score and that made it easier on all of them.”
Mucker made all nine of her shots when she scored 24 points in Breckinridge County’s 74-62 win at John Hardin at the end of the regular season.
Mucker knew she needed to have more impact during her senior season for the team to be successful.
She could score from the outside or get inside for put-back baskets when she didn’t get blocked out on a rebounding opportunity.
“Really just being a leader, stepping up and scoring, helping my teammates, just being together,” Mucker said of her primary goals this season. She felt like scoring more was her biggest contribution to the team. “Coming into this season, I was like I definitely have to step up and be a high-energy player.”
She has been on varsity for five years and is a four-year starter. Mucker recently committed to Midway.
“She’s really grown as an athlete,” Moorman said. “She has improved so much. She spent a lot of time in the gym this year. They were always buzzing me wanting to get in the gym and stuff.
“She’s kind of our go-to player. The Energizer bunny is what I call her. We’re going off her as a team.”
Mucker has set good examples by being a hard worker in the weight room and in conditioning.
Being able to play in this COVID-19 season and continue its bond as a team have been important to Mucker.
“We’re such a special group together,” Mucker said. “We just play one game at a time, we don’t look at anything else. We don’t really think about it, we just go out and play.”
And, yes, sometimes Mucker has a smile on the court. She describes it more like a game face.
“I kind of have this face on the court,” Mucker said. “It’s like I’m going to go get them.”
