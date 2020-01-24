Emma Stille scored 20 points and secured 19 rebonds to help host Carlow (Pa.) defeat Brescia in a women’s college basketball game on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Carlow bolted to an 18-9 first quarter lead, but the Lady Bearcats went on a 22-14 second-quarter run to pull within 32-31 at halftime.
It was nip-and-tuck over the final 20 minutes.
Carlow also got 12 points from Megan Ost and 10 points from Ashlyn Jonczak.
Brescia’s balanced attack was led by Loreal Cheaney, who produced 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Ashli Sheldon also scored 10 points for BU.
Carlow (8-12) shot 38% from the field, was just 1-of-7 from 3-point range (14%), but sank 19-of-23 foul shots (83%). Carlow also won the rebounding battle, 42-34.
Brescia (6-16) shot 37% from the floor, made only 3-of-23 from deep (13%), and hit 10-of-12 free throws for 83%.
The Lady Bearcats play Point Park in Pittsburgh on Friday.
BRESCIA 59
Cheaney 10, Sheldon 10, Salazar 9, Moss 8, Homer 7, Fisher 5, Holloway 4, Jeffries 4, Lyon 2.
CARLOW 62
Stille 20, Ost 12, Jonczak 10, Brownlee 6, Trombley 5, Wilson 4, Talkington 3, Lach 1, Olinger 1.
