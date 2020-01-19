Brescia University got a look at the No. 12 men’s basketball team in NAIA Division II.
Indiana University Kokomo came to the Moore Center and left with a 73-59 win over Brescia on Saturday afternoon.
The Bearcats had a tough time when Kokomo got in transition with the ball. Roughly half of Kokomo’s 43 points in the second half were off fast breaks.
“Their strength is absolutely getting out in transition,” Brescia coach Brian Skortz said. “They’ve got guys who can make plays on the perimeter and they can make shots on the perimeter.”
Kokomo’s Akil McClain led his team with 17 points, including going 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Allante Harper added 13 points and Desean Hampton added 11 points for Kokomo.
Kokomo is 16-3 and 6-0 in the River States Conference, leading the West Division of the league.
The visitors got rolling with easy baskets in the second half, hitting 16-of-29 from the floor for 55.2%. Kokomo made 27-of-56 from the floor for 48.2% for the game.
Brescia has struggled lately, working through a 3-game losing streak that was broken only by a forfeit win against Cincinnati Christian. Brescia is 6-13, 1-6 in RSC.
Skortz knew Bresica would be challenged by Kokomo.
“We talked about getting out on their shooters, boxing out and getting on the offensive glass,” Skortz said. “In the first half we did some good things, we got out on their shooters.”
The second half Kokomo decided to get up and down the floor and it built a 61-36 lead in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.
“The second half Kokomo made some adjustments, got better movement on offense and they got on the offensive glass,” Skortz said.
Rebounding totals showed Kokomo with a 45-41 edge on the glass.
Brescia had a difficult time getting shots to fall, going 21-of-69 from the floor for 30.4%. It was 7-of-21 from 3-point range.
Ricky Shuford scored a game-high 23 points but nobody else for Brescia reached double figures. Shuford also had eight rebounds to lead Brescia.
IU KOKOMO (73) — McClain 17, Harper 13, Hampton 11, Webster 8, Hudson 7, Gilbert 5, Spivey 4, Porch 4, Gary 1.
BRESCIA (59) — Shuford 23, Cunningham 8, Daboiku 7, Murray 5, Means 3, Crowder-Bivens 3, Cooper 3, Beckham 2, Barnhill 2.
