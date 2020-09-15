Brescia University has been named one of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) 2019-2020 Champions of Character Five-Star Institutions Gold Level. This is second time in the University’s history to reach the Gold Medallion Level.
“This award highlights the emphasis we place on character development within our athletic program,” Brescia University President Fr. Larry Hostetter said.
NAIA, institutions are measured on character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions earn points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.
“I am extremely proud of our student athletes, coaches, and athletic department for once again earning the highest level of the NAIA Champions of Character, the Gold Medallion,” Brescia athletic director Brian Skortz said.
