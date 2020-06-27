Brescia University’s Athletic Department was honored with two awards from the River States Conference.
Dr. Daniel Kuthy was named the 2019-20 RSC Faculty-Athletics Representative of the Year. The Brescia University men’s soccer team was named the 2019-20 RCS Men’s Team of Character award.
Kuthy has been the faculty representative to athletics for two years. He is currently a professor of political science. The award was established in 2016-17. The main role of the faculty representative is to certify the eligibility of student-athletes to make sure that they can represent their school in competition.
The Bearcats men’s soccer team won the first-ever River States Conference Men’s Team of Character. Throughout the academic year the team helped the community, but also maintained academic success. Academically, the men’s soccer team had 15 of 20 players make the honor roll, have 10 players with a GPA above 3.25 and have an overall team GPA of 3.0.
