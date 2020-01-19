Indiana Kokomo made a lot of shots on the way to a 77-58 win over Brescia in women’s basketball on Saturday at the Moore Center.
Kokomo made 55.6% from the floor (30-of-54) and only 2-of-6 from 3-point range.
Tia Chambers had a game-high 21 points to lead Kokomo.
Sierra Peete added 16 points for Kokomo on 5-7 shooting from the field and 6-8 from the free-throw line. Vanessa Mullins had 15 points.
Komo outrebounded Brescia 40-30 with Peete and Chambers getting six each.
Cassidy Moss led Brescia with 18 points, hitting all 10 of her free throws.
Alecea Homer scored 12 points with two assists and two steals for Brescia. Princess Holloway scored 11 points.
Brescia made 17-of-59 from the floor for 28.8%. Brescia made 21-of-27 from the free-throw line for 77.8%.
Brescia fell to 6-15, 2-5 in the River States Conference. Kokomo is 10-8, 2-4 in the league.
INDIANA KOKOMO (77) — Chambers 21, Peete 16, Mullins 15, Merriweather 7, Davis 6, Fitts 6, Lilly 2, Kingma 2, Anderson 2.
BRESCIA (58) — Moss 18, Homer 12, Holloway 11, Cheaney 7, Kendall 6, Lyons 4.
