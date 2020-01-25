Loreal Cheaney and Hallie Fisher scored 17 points apiece to lead the Brescia University women’s basketball team to a 76-55 victory over Point Park on Friday in Pittsburgh.
Cheaney also hauled in nine rebounds, while Cassidy Moss added 15 points. Alecea Homer chipped in 10 points for the Lady Bearcats (7-16, 3-6 in RSC).
Brescia shot 39.1% from the field, making 7-of-21 3-pointers (33.3%), and sank 15-of-18 foul shots (83.3%).
Michelle Burns scored a game-best 20 points to pace Point Park (12-9, 2-5), which was limited to just 31.4% shooting from the field and 3-of-24 from distance (12.5%).
STONE EARNS BOWLER OF WEEK HONORSCambellsville University’s Morgan Stone, a former star at Daviess County High School, has been named Mid-South Conference Women’s Bowler of the Week.
Stone was the highest Mid-South Conference finisher at last weekend’s Midwest Collegiate Classic.
She finished tied for 12th after gathering 1,005 pins over five games bowled.
Stone averaged 201 pins per game and notched two 220-plus with 223 pins in the third game and 227 in the fourth.
