Brescia University’s women’s basketball program will host two camps in late May, early June for younger players.
The Lady Bearcat Basketball Camp will be May 30-June 1 at the Brescia University Moore Center. The camp will be 9 a.m.-noon for second through eighth grades.
All campers must register on or before the first day of camp to participate. Registration will be May 24 from 7:30 am-8:30 a.m. in the Moore Center lobby.
There will be individual instruction in fundamental areas of shooting, passing, rebounding, dribbling, defense and more. There will also be 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and 5-on-5 competitions.
Cost is $60 per camper. A family of two will be $110 and a family of three will be $150. Make checks payable to Brescia Women’s Basketball, and mail to 717 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Ky., 42301.
There will also be a Women’s Basketball Elite Camp at Brescia for grades 9-12 on Sunday June 4 from 1-4 p.m. There will be 5-on-5 competition at the camp, which will cost $50. Coach Fisher and assistant coaches Riney and Mark Starns will be working this camp, also at the Moore Center.
Signups will be at the above email addresses.
