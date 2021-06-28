A blue open-wheel racing car was being pushed toward the set up for the Hemmings Motor News Great Race down at the Owensboro Riverfront.
It was a Music City Grand Prix — IndyCar, being managed by Brewco Marketing Group. If the Brewco name is familiar, it should be, as the company based in Central City has had a long-time presence in mobile trailers used in all kinds of entertainment and sports functions.
Brewco is a leading experiential marketing company that has a national client base and also has a presence in Europe.
“We go to sporting events, music festivals, clients pay us to represent them,” said Mark Freer, who was with the Indy car here and is a director of compliance and safety with Brewco.
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will be in its first year as an NTT IndyCar Series event through the streets of downtown Nashville. The race will be Sunday, Aug. 8.
The IndyCar stopping along Veterans Boulevard was part of a tour it is making to help give some visibility to the Nashville race.
“We’re transporting the Indy car around to drive awareness for the event,” said Shane Kennedy, president and general manager at Brewco. “We’re going to take it to Memphis, Chattanooga, spread the word regionally.”
The Great Race stop along the Owensboro Riverfront for the Indy Car was timely in that it was close to home for Brewco.
“It turned into a good crowd, almost like a Friday After 5 crowd,” Freer said of Great Race event. “It was a neat experience, particularly on a Wednesday night in Owensboro.”
Freer has worked with Brewco for nine years and he has lived here for many years.
A Brewco director of sales and marketing in Nashville, Matt Crews, is the president of the Music City Grand Prix.
“We’re working with Matt directly from a Brewco standpoint,” Kennedy said. “Brewco is providing three mobile stages, five mobile hospitality suites, we will have a full fleet on property. ZYN is a major sponsor, they will have a ton of product activation.”
ZYN is a nicotine pouch brand that is made at Swedish Match in Owensboro.
Brewco has been running strong in this spring and summer after COVID.
Trailers and stages were being used from Brewco at a music festival in western Colorado. There would be a Brewco presence at the NASCAR race at Pocono. There are Brewco trailers at every NASCAR and IndyCar race, but its client base is across a lot of areas.
McDonald’s, Swedish Match (Zyn), Chevrolet and Kleenex are some of the clients that Brewco works with. IBM is on that list, and the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame has had a traveling display trailer from Brewco.
Brewco has been representing companies at events including the Super Bowl and Pro Bowl. Brewco is at a lot of music festival events.
All of this really got started with the founding of Brewco Motorsports in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Brewco Motorsports was a racing team that competed in the NASCAR Busch Series. The team was owned from 1995 until 2007 by Clarence Brewer Jr. and Todd Wilkerson was president. The team won 10 races over 13 seasons in the Busch Series, and entered a single NASCAR Nextel Cup Series race in 2004.
Brewer is Chairman of the Board of Brewco Marketing and Wilkerson is CEO.
Swedish Match, Kleenex, Williams Companies and Castrol were all listed as sponsors for the race team.
The original Brewco marketing arm grew in part out of a need to get more name recognition with the racing team.
After the racing team shut down in 2007, the marketing/ trailer business began taking more shape.
That has grown in scope and client list, and has changed more over the last decade. Brewco has 3,200 event days working through the year.
Brewco was very creative in adjusting to the COVID shutdown of all sporting and entertainment events that happened in the spring and summer of 2020.
Brewco looked for other business to keep itself going, and it found an outlet with the mobile medical industry.
The company designed and built 18 expandable trailers designed for COVID support, whether it was screening or mobilized ICUs.
Brewco sent two to Native American tribes in the western United States, and four mobile command centers went to Philadelphia.
“We had to pivot quickly and it pushed us into a new sector,” Kennedy said. “It kind of positions us to be in a new realm of things we can do.”
As Kennedy and others in leadership would tell you, all of the fabrication and building of the trailers was done in house, with some drivers and brand ambassadors who would normally be on the road working in the manufacturing facilities in Central City during the COVID shutdown.
“We all jumped in, rolled up our sleeves, we were able to save jobs, and we had people here who could do all those things,” Kennedy said.
All through the moves and the years, Brewco has kept its regional identity. Many of its workers and most of its leadership team are from this area and region.
Brewer, Wilkerson, Kennedy, Brian Decker and Freer are among those who have area/regional ties.
“We’ve always cherished being a hometown company,” Kennedy said. “We had opportunities to move the company, to sell the company, and myself, Clarence Brewer, Todd Wilkerson had wanted to keep it local, keep it regional, it is advantageous for us. We have quality workers, fabricators, carpenters, we have a strong workforce to pull from in this region.”
It is a company that has never been afraid to change itself to adapt to changing business climates.
“Our ability to morph and change, from Clarence to Todd, there is trust in the executive team, we’ve taken some risks, but we’ve been able to transform ourselves and survive,” Kennedy said. “It goes back to having really, really good people in the region, people who could design and build things here. It’s been a hallmark of Brewco, we always took pride in being mid-market (racing car) team that was winning races. We still like the challenge. Our portfolio will stack up against many larger companies, we have a really good story and we do all of that out of Muhlenberg County.”
