OWESPTS-08-19-23 MARTIN FEATURE

Owensboro Catholic’s Brody Martin controls the ball in the first half against Apollo during action Thursday at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Brody Martin has scored 12 goals through four games Owensboro Catholic has played so far in the boys’ soccer season. Catholic is 3-1.

Martin was aggressive and taking some good shots in the second half of Catholic’s game at Apollo on Thursday. It was a play Martin made in the midfield to win possession that was important in the Aces only goal in regulation.

