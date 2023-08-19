Brody Martin has scored 12 goals through four games Owensboro Catholic has played so far in the boys’ soccer season. Catholic is 3-1.
Martin was aggressive and taking some good shots in the second half of Catholic’s game at Apollo on Thursday. It was a play Martin made in the midfield to win possession that was important in the Aces only goal in regulation.
Martin got the ball to Owen Brey, who took a shot that was deflected, and Chance Martin ran on to the ball for the goal in the 65th minute. Catholic needed penalty kicks to pull out a 2-1 win.
“When they put me up in the second half, I started cramping,” Brody Martin said. “I had to conserve my energy, I pressed when I had to. So, when I pressed I got that cross, Chance followed it, he finished. That’s all we needed to do, that’s why you follow the ball. I played the ball into the assist, I was the start of the counter attack.”
That kind of play has been typical of Brody Martin, who is a senior.
“He’s that good of a player, he’s got the quality that the sky is the limit for him,” Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said of Brody’s scoring ability. “What amazes me with him is there are no airs about him. He will do the dirty work with everyone else. He’s not so good that he thinks he can rest on his laurels, that’s a credit to him.”
Brody Martin led Catholic with 14 goals last season. Austin Martin scored 10 goals, while he and Brody each had eight assists last year. Austin was one of 10 seniors gone from last year’s Catholic team.
One of the things Donohoe likes about this year’s Catholic team is its willingness to battle through tough spots in games.
“There’s a resiliency in them that is amazing for a group that lost 10 kids last year, to reload, they keep showing it,” Donohoe said.
Martin thought he had a chance to score a goal or two against Apollo.
“I had a few chances down there, and couldn’t finish them,” Brody said. “Just being aggressive, doing what I do. We’ve got some good players I can play off of, it’s been fun.”
