Keion Brooks Jr. showed his potential in two particular games for the University of Kentucky in the second half of last season.
With UK in a battle at Arkansas in January, Brooks worked off the bench for 10 points and seven rebounds to help it pull off a 73-66 win.
Brooks made four free throws down the stretch of that game, and he had former assistant coach Kenny Payne in his ear the whole second half telling the freshman he could get it done. Payne took over as head coach after John Calipari had been ejected for arguing a foul call.
Later, in a March 7 game at Florida that wasn’t going so well for the Wildcats — they were down 18 points with 11 minutes left — Brooks emerged down the stretch again.
He scored 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers, and got a chance at the final shot for the win. Brooks missed the shot but a tip-in by EJ Montgomery allowed UK to escape 71-70.
UK was eager to see what Brooks could contribute in the postseason, but that never came because of COVID-19.
Now, Brooks is the only UK player back with any game experience from last season, and he could find himself in a fight for playing time.
It took the 6-foot-7 forward some time to get used to being the only Wildcat back from a season that ended prematurely in March.
“It’s just a different team, a whole different dynamic,” Brooks said last week. “I can’t pinpoint one moment when I really noticed it. It’s just, like I said, a different team, a different group of personalities.
“But you know, that’s kind of what you signed up for when you came to Kentucky. People aren’t going to be here long.
“I mean, it was a little weird being the only one coming back that’s played for him, but it’s something I embrace and something I look forward to helping my teammates get acclimated to how we do things.”
Who would contribute on the front line was a major concern for UK when it started practice. Where Brooks was most consistent on the floor was largely still unknown, although he’d become a better all-around player later in the season.
Instead there has been some significant competition at forward with Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware.
“They are very, very competitive,” Brooks said of that duo.
Brooks has had a leg injury in the preseason that kept him out of 5-on-5 work since October. There hasn’t been a lot of concern over the injury from UK.
The Wildcats start their season Wednesday, hosting Morehead State at 5 p.m. CT.
Brooks played in 31 games and had six starts last season. Whether he’s in the starting lineup as UK begins the season with three games in five days this week will be an interesting question.
“I’m taking it day-by-day still. I feel great,” Brooks told UK media. “It’s just a matter of when the doctors are 100% comfortable with me getting back out there competing at full speed. I’m still doing my individual workouts. I’m still a part of practice. I just need to take a little step back when it’s time to go five-on-five.”
Brooks has enough confidence in himself as a sophomore in the UK system to know he can be in the mix for heavy minutes in the front court.
“I have no worries about being passed up by anybody,” Brooks said. “Not to say I don’t wish my teammates well or anything, but I’m confident in my ability and confident in the work I put in. When I come back, I’ll be ready to go. That’s the least of my worries.”
After a successful end to his freshman season Brooks is ready to see if there’s a sophomore carryover.
“I’m still hungry to be better, still hungry to be great,” Brooks said. “That last game we played, it was good for my confidence. As far as me not feeling like I’ve got momentum or can I come back and be as productive, I don’t feel that way at all.
“Like I said, I’m still working out. I feel like if you saw me working out, (you would see) that I looked pretty good as far as my health, as far as being able to run around and jump around. It’s just the contact of it all, I haven’t done that yet. But I still feel good about what I’m doing.”
