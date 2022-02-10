Brooks' steady numbers helping Kentucky

If there was an unknown in the Kentucky lineup early in the basketball season, it was at the power forward spot. How Keion Brooks Jr. would look in his junior season was a serious question for UK.
On the recent five-game surge for UK, Brooks has been the focal point with the major, steady numbers he’s produced. That is a solid foundation where Brooks can get plenty of help at the 4 from Jacob Toppin, and now it seems Daimion Collins.
UK coach John Calipari has called Brooks a “Steady Eddie” for the team recently, and that continued in No. 5 UK’s 86-76 win at South Carolina on Tuesday night. Brooks had 15 points at South Carolina on 6-of-9 shooting and added nine rebounds. This was on a night when South Carolina was all over the glass with a 41-40 rebounding advantage, and UK gave up 22 offensive rebounds to USC.
Brooks is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during UK’s current five-game win streak.
Brooks was 2-of-7 early, then in the second half was 5-of-8 and made 3-of-4 free throws to finish with 20 points against Vanderbilt at Rupp Arena last week.
Brooks was the key in the 80-62 win at Kansas, getting 27 points, eight rebounds. Kansas didn’t account for him as a scorer, and his mid-range game was exceptional. Brooks followed that with 20 points, four rebounds and was 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.
He is now scoring 11.6 points a game and is one of four starters for UK averaging in double figures. He has become more of a threat by getting to the free-throw line. Brooks has made 51-of-69 free throws for 73.9%, and his attempts are second on the team to Oscar Tshiebwe’s 74-of-107 free throws.
A change in mindset for Brooks may be the biggest reason he’s found the consistency that’s been lacking in his UK career.
“My inner circle, my family, my guys I’ve got around me, my teammates,” Brooks said of the supporters he’s leaned on this season. “Finding a way to be free, every night, try to take all your troubles and worries away, set them aside for a little bit, get lost in the game. I’ve been doing a good job of that, losing myself in the game, taking pride in being relied on, in being a veteran on this team.”
Being a leader to help his younger teammates is a responsibility that Brooks doesn’t take lightly.
Calipari has talked in the last few weeks about Brooks letting go of the mental baggage that might have slowed the 6-foot-7 power forward down in building his confidence.
“Get the weight of the world — get it off you,” Calipari said after UK beat Vandy 77-70 in Lexington earlier this month.
Calipari and Brooks shared a light moment toward the end of the SC game, where they hugged on the sidelines.
“He was happy I snatched a rebound with two hands,” Brooks said. “I’ve been with that man for three years, sometimes we don’t have to say anything to each other, we just look at each other and say got it, we know what’s going on. That was the culmination of what he preaches every day, and me doing it.”
With Brooks playing well now, that gives Toppin more of a chance to be the energizer off the bench, which the 6-9 junior was with 10 points in the first half at USC before an ankle injury kept him out of the game in the second half. Collins showed some aggressive play at Alabama.
Make no mistake, if Brooks continues his steady production, that will make Kentucky even more formidable as it works toward a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are 20-4, ranked No. 2 in KenPom and No. 5 in the latest NET rankings.
Calipari has been clearly pleased with Brooks’ growth, and his decision to come back to Kentucky for this season.
“What he’s doing and how he’s playing, the decision he made to come back was a man’s decision,” Calipari said Tuesday night. “He made a man’s decision to come back. How he’s playing right now, that’s where he should be. And he’s doing it at Kentucky. ... I’m so proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.