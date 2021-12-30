LEXINGTON — The blowouts continued for the University of Kentucky for a third straight game with an 83-56 beating of Missouri on Wednesday.
It was another chance for the No. 18 Wildcats to show their offensive prowess, getting four players scoring in double figures on a night when they made just 43% from the floor but also drained 22-of-26 free throws.
This SEC-opening win also was a chance for Keion Brooks Jr. and Jacob Toppin to see what kind of tandem they could be for the Wildcats. That’s the way this could work out at the power forward spot.
One or the other could emerge as the solid minutes guy, but this could be a team effort for stretches of the season.
Toppin has had some strong moments the last couple of games. Brooks got himself going against Missouri, while Toppin struggled a lot.
Brooks scored a game-high 17 points and nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds. He also had two blocked shots. Toppin scored four points and had one rebound in 10 minutes.
The best thing for Kentucky (10-2) might be a working combination of these two guys. The Wildcats can rely on Toppin for guarding jump shooters, getting rebounds and the helicopter dunk every game or two.
Brooks has always been viewed as a solid player with size (6-foot-7) and toughness that UK coach John Calipari always wants from inside players.
If he could develop a midrange jumper and become more of an offensive threat, Brooks could be a heavy contributor in the paint.
Brooks showed that jumper and that he could make the big finish with a power dunk in the second half off a feed from Wheeler.
The thing with this combo is Calipari isn’t looking for who comes out scoring. It’s who comes into the game looking like they are going to fight.
“It isn’t even a hot hand,” Calipari said. “It’s what energy are they playing with? Will they go get rebounds? He went in and they weren’t rebounds away from the goal, they were traffic rebounds, and he got him. And the second thing he did is he ran the floor like the guys that are playing really well ran. Those guys run, and they’re ahead of the action, and they’re ready to play, and he’s now running.”
Both Brooks and Toppin (6-9) know that’s their ticket to more minutes. Brooks has started every game except when he was injured for a time earlier in the season.
“My swagger has to come through my energy, using my size and athleticism to make plays, that’s what builds my swagger,” Brooks said.
Brooks and Toppin don’t seem to be taking this competition to a negative extreme.
“I don’t think it’s battling for minutes,” Brooks said. “One of these games we’re both going to play very well at the same time. Like, me and Jacob, we do everything together, as far as we lift together, we work out together.
“You know we’re hanging out a lot, and just the natural competitive fire that we have in each other, it pushes us every day. And, he’s helped me get a lot better and hopefully I’m going to push him.”
Brooks is a veteran junior who has slowly found ways to contribute. Toppin’s promise has been visible with his athleticism and willingness to hustle on the floor.
“We’re similar in some ways, we kind of mesh,” Brooks said. “Jacob is special, he’s always positive. Playing the same position, we could not talk to each other, not be friends. Jacob always goes out of his way to, you know, be a friend of me and I try to do the same to him. So, that’s really what makes our bond special.”
If both Brooks and Toppin play well throughout the season, their minutes could bond into something special.
