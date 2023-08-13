Midway through the 2023-24 high school golf season, Daviess County junior Grant Broughton stands out among the state’s best players — and he’s still continuing to improve.
Broughton, who finished as the 2nd Region runner-up last season, spent the summer working on his game and now, through eight tournaments, sits sixth in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association’s all-state points rankings.
Still, there are areas he’d like to shore up.
“I’ve been playing OK; I’ve had a few bad rounds but I’ve also had a few good rounds, so maybe a little inconsistent,” he said, “but I’m glad that the good rounds are still there.
“My short game has gotten a lot more reliable. I’ve worked on it almost all offseason, so I’m really excited to see that getting better. Right now, one of my weaknesses has been my driver, but it hasn’t been in the past. I’m working on that. I think I’ll get it going pretty soon.”
So far this season, Broughton has collected a pair of first-place finishes. At the McLean County Invitational at Panther Creek Golf Course on Aug. 3, he fired a 6-under-par 64 to win by five strokes. That came a week after shooting 2-under 70 and winning in a playoff match at the Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City Country Club.
Broughton opened the season with a runner-up 2-under 69 at the Daviess County Invitational at Ben Hawes Golf Course on July 21. He also shot 2-under 69 at the Christian County Invitational at Western Hills Golf Course.
“Grant has done what I thought he would do,” DCHS coach Lars King said. “He has had a couple of bad tournaments, but that’s the way golf goes. He’s shot in the 60s four times, which is really impressive.
More from this section
“He’s having one of those years where the fields have been strong but he’s still up there. He’s sixth right now in the state in points, which is big time. First-team all-state is definitely a goal for this year.”
King credits Broughton’s work ethic for the progression he’s made.
“He just keeps getting better,” King said. “His ball striking was always one of his best skills. He averages probably 14, 15 greens a round, which makes life easier. He hits the ball really straight off the tee box and doesn’t make very many mistakes as far as that club’s concerned. And as far as the courses that we play, if you can hit your driver straight, you’re in pretty good shape to be set up to make a lot of birdies.”
As a junior and Daviess County’s most experienced player, Broughton has also taken on a leadership role with the Panthers — and he’s excited to see the team’s potential as everyone continues to get better.
“I’m glad to say we don’t have any seniors on the team this year, so next year we’ll have everybody again,” he said. “I’m really glad to push my teammates to get better over the offseason and in practice. They get better every time. I’m really, really looking forward to see how they all improve, and we’ll be better as a team next year.”
As for his mindset after next year, Broughton is in the early stages of college recruitment but certainly wants to continue his career at the next level.
“It’s pretty new for me,” he said. “As a junior, it was only last summer that I could start being contacted by coaches. I’ve had several coaches come and follow me during tournament rounds, and I’ve been texting and emailing back and forth with some coaches. But playing in college is definitely a goal I’ve had for a long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.