OWESPTS-08-13-23 BROUGHTON FEATURE

Daviess County’s Grant Broughton participates in a team practice Thursday at the Ben Hawes Golf Course.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Midway through the 2023-24 high school golf season, Daviess County junior Grant Broughton stands out among the state’s best players — and he’s still continuing to improve.

Broughton, who finished as the 2nd Region runner-up last season, spent the summer working on his game and now, through eight tournaments, sits sixth in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association’s all-state points rankings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.