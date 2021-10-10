Grant Broughton finished tied for ninth in the Leachman/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club.
Broughton, a Daviess County High School freshman, shot 148 (71-77) in Saturday’s second round. He was 4-over for the tournament.
Christian Academy-Louisville’s Matthew Troutman claimed individual medalist honors as well by shooting 139 (68-71) to lead the field, topping runner-up Warren Thomis by five strokes after he carded an even two-round total of 144 (69-75).
“Today was a little rougher than Friday,” Broughton said Saturday. “I did not putt or chip as well Saturday so I lost a little confidence in that. I think I could have done a lot better throughout the whole tournament but I am still happy with how I finished. My goal was top 10, which I achieved with a tie for 9th.
“The experience was great, I was able to compete against all of the great players in the state and play a challenging course that overall I played well at. I had great support from family, friends, teammates, and my coach during the entire tournament. I am very excited to get the chance to play next year with the goal of winning.”
Jakob Wellman from Owensboro Catholic finished with a 157 (77-80).
