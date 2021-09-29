HENDERSON — Grant Broughton and Braden Whistle reached the KHSAA State Golf Tournament as individuals for Daviess County on a sunny and warm Tuesday.
Broughton was second overall with 79 in the 2nd Region Boys Golf Tournament at Henderson Country Club.
Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill was regional medalist with a 5-over 77.
“I started the front side real solid, I started leaking a little oil on the back, made a couple of stupid mistakes,” Broughton said. “It cost me a double bogey and a triple bogey. My putter wasn’t as good today. I couldn’t make a good decision, it was pretty tough out there.
“I hit my irons really well, the greens were tough, it was hard to put yourself in good position. “
Pin placements were difficult at best by most accounts.
“They set the course up as tough as they possibly could today, we held it together for 14 holes,” DC coach Lars King said. “If we finished last four at 1 or 2 over we’d win, I knew that at the time, I thought we were in a pretty good spot, and it came unraveled pretty quickly.
“It’s hard, you’ve got to count four scores, three guys played really well, held it together and had two lucky enough to qualify.”
Whistle, a senior, shot 82. He and Broughton will play at the state tournament next week at Bowling Green Country Club.
“I hit six greens, my chipping and putting were pretty good,” Whistle said. “Kept it in play, this course was tough.
“I was 4 over after 9, made a couple of mental mistakes, but I’m moving on. It’s pretty amazing. It’s my senior year.”
“Braden hit six greens today, he was a mental giant, (shoot 82 and get fifth),” King said. “You couldn’t have asked for a better kid to play good today and be able to qualify his senior year. He had the attitude of I’m going to qualify regardless of what happens with the team, if everybody takes that mentality you’re going to do a good job. He held it together as long as he could.”
Daviess County shot a 343 as a team and was second to Madisonville-North Hopkins, which shot 339 to win the regional team championship.
Dawson Lamb shot an 86 and Grayson Powers was at 96 to also score for Daviess County.
Owensboro Catholic was third as a team at 346. Jakob Wellman led Catholic with 81 and also qualified for the state tournament as an individual.
Houston Danzer (86), Hayden Crabtree (88) and JT Payne (91) also scored for Catholic.
“It’s very disappointing,” Wellman said of the team not getting to the state tournament. “Going into the tournament our team was playing well, I was playing well, I felt like we had the opportunity to do something that lots of people didn’t think we could.
“Everybody struggled, including myself. I had to make a couple of putts early on to save par, I just struggled, but tried to stay patient.
“The kids tried hard and put all their effort into it. It’s always good to be in the top five, but most of the kids are not happy about it.”
Owensboro was led by Will Hume with an 88. Cole Crews (90), Brady Benjamin (97) and Will Rickard (100) also scored for the Red Devils (375).
Apollo was led by Trevor Cecil with 84. Ethan Clements (95), Aiden Watson (100) and Mason Julian (119) also scored for Apollo (398).
Landon Huff shot 94 to lead Whitesville Trinity. Gavin Howard (99), Blake McBrayer (102) and Eric Bickett (136) also scored for Trinity (431).
Ohio County shot 353 and was led by Jacob Blackburn’s 84. Matthew Brown (87), Seth Moore (89) and Kellen Raymond (93) also scored for Ohio County.
McLean County was led by Harrison Sallee with an 83. HB Whitaker (96), Saulyer Logsdon (111) and Alex Stratton (115) also scored for McLean County.
Muhlenberg County was led by Heath Embry with 84. Dawson Hambrick (110), Eli DeBoer (114) and Cameron Hambrick (126) also scored for Muhlenberg County.
Declan Lewco shot 85 to lead Hancock County. Conner Napier and Maysen Tuell each shot 96 for Hancock County. Kolby Keown shot 97 for Hancock County (374).
