Apollo High School has started the baseball season 6-2 and has played against two of the top eight teams in the state already.
Apollo went to No. 8 Bowling Green and lost 5-3 on Monday before coming back and beating Muhlenberg County 8-2 on Tuesday. The Eagles fell 4-0 to No. 1 Louisville Trinity last Saturday at Eagle Park.
Apollo was competitive against both BG and Trinity.
“I think we swung bats better against Bowling Green than we did against Trinity, still can’t say we played a clean game,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “We started the game similar, spotted them a lead, but I liked way we responded.”
A 9th District opener against Owensboro Catholic on Thursday was rescheduled to May.
The Eagles will now go to Catholic on May 2, host Owensboro on May 3 and host Catholic on May 4.
The Eagles have gotten an early offensive push from Dayton Brown, who is batting .529 with 12 RBIs, two doubles and two triples. Sam Holder is hitting .615 with eight runs scored.
“He’s doing what I thought he could do, at the same time he’s lit it up to start the season,” Head said of Brown. “He’s finding the barrel of the bat, he runs the bases well. Sam Holder has hit the ball well. What we’ve been is a different guy every game, a different guy has stepped up so far.”
Brown was playing behind a senior last season at first base and didn’t start. Now as a senior himself, he’s started the season by taking advantage of his opportunities.
“I love getting as much baseball time as I can, and I’m trying to take advantage of this opportunity as much as I can,” Brown said. “I’ve been getting different pitches, but I’ve learned to put myself in a better position to get fast balls, and that really benefits me.”
Apollo’s immediate focus is on its spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., where it will play seven games in five days.
“For us, it’s going to be a learning experience,” Brown said. “We get to see new teams, play a lot of baseball, not have too much stress, go out there and execute. It will be a good baseball experience for us.”
Apollo will be using a lot of players in the spring break games, trying to figure out who the main 9 to 13 are, and get players as many repetitions as possible.
“These guys do well pushing each other at practice,” Head said. “They know in games they need to perform well because there’s another guy there.”
