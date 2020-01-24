Antonio Brown reportedly surrendered to police in Florida on Thursday night.
According to ESPN, Brown arrived at Broward County Jail wearing a turquoise suit a day after Hollywood, Fla. police issued a warrant for his arrest.
The police waited two days to speak with Brown and waited all day for him to turn himself in, ESPN reported.
TMZ broke the story of the Tuesday incident, when it reported that Brown allegedly chucked rocks at a moving truck after a dispute over a $4,000 bill for moving his belongings cross-country.
Police arrested his trainer, former NFL player Glenn Holt, and charged him with felony burglary and with battery. Holt, who played at the University of Kentucky, was released after posting a $20,000 bond.
Authorities have said Brown is expected to face similar charges as well as a criminal mischief charge.
