MURRAY — Tevin Brown had 22 points as Murray State won its ninth consecutive game, topping Tennessee State, 76-64, on Saturday night.
Devin Gilmore had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Murray State (15-5, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference). DaQuan Smith had 10 points and eight assists for the Racers.
KJ Williams added 12 points and Demond Robinson had 10 points.
Carlos Marshall Jr. had 15 points for the Tigers (12-9, 4-4).
Michael Littlejohn added 15 points and five steals. Emmanuel Egbuta had 10 points.
Murray State plays Eastern Illinois at home on Thursday. Tennessee State plays at Jacksonville State on Thursday.
Brown carries Eastern Kentucky past Tennessee Tech 80-74
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Jomaru Brown had 31 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech, 80-74, on Saturday night.
Brown hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.
Michael Moreno had 11 points for Eastern Kentucky (9-12, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ty Taylor added 10 points. JacQuess Hobbs had nine assists.
Jr. Clay had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (5-16, 2-6).
Amadou Sylla added 10 points and eight rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 10 points.
The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee Tech 74-59 on Jan. 2.
Eastern Kentucky matches up against UT Martin at home on Thursday. Tennessee Tech takes on Belmont at home on Thursday.
