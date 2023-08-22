It didn’t take long into this week for rising temperatures and increasing humidity to alter high school athletics schedules.

Owensboro High School sent out notice Monday before 10 a.m. that its Friday football game with Bowling Green was being pushed back to an 8 p.m. kickoff because of predicted high temperatures.

