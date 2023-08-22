It didn’t take long into this week for rising temperatures and increasing humidity to alter high school athletics schedules.
Owensboro High School sent out notice Monday before 10 a.m. that its Friday football game with Bowling Green was being pushed back to an 8 p.m. kickoff because of predicted high temperatures.
The actual temperature at 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon was 91 degrees, with a “feels like” temperature of 105 degrees. There is an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service from Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.
Heat index values are expected to range from 105 to 115 degrees through Thursday. The KHSAA has long had heat-related guidance and mandates to be followed for practices and athletic events.
“Football is such a big production, there are so many people involved,” Owensboro athletic director Todd Harper said. “There is security, the band, concession workers. The more people who know sooner, the better it is for everybody.”
On Tuesday, OHS boys’ varsity soccer against Catholic will start at 8 p.m. On Wednesday, girls’ varsity soccer against Catholic will start at 8 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic canceled a girls’ soccer game Monday with visiting Bowling Green because of heat concerns.
Catholic football was only doing film work on Monday.
“We’re going from 6:30-7:45 helmets only the rest of the week if heat index allows,” Catholic football coach and athletic director Jason Morris said.
Catholic football plays at Daviess County on Friday, and DC athletic director Larry Logsdon said it was doubtful that game at Reid Stadium will start at 7 p.m.
“What people don’t understand is that these kids have to hit the field 75 minutes before game time for warmups and walk-throughs in full pads,” Logsdon said. “For instance, if the temperatures don’t allow athletes out of the locker rooms until 7 p.m. due to the heat index, then game time would be pushed between 8 and 8:30 p.m.”
More from this section
Logsdon said a decision would be made Thursday morning on what DC would do with the football game time.
“We will definitely be leaning on the side of safety for our athletes, workers, officials and all fans,” Logsdon said. “I am guessing we will be able to kick off by 8 p.m., but don’t be surprised if it’s 8:30.”
Apollo High School was sending out emails Monday on canceling jayvee football at Henderson County and moving the start time back for varsity boys’ soccer to 8 p.m., or when the heat index drops below 104 degrees.
An email from Henderson County said warmups would not be started until the heat index was below 104 degrees.
“We expect the heat index to drop below 104 degrees sometime between 7:00 -8:00 tonight. Football requires a heat index below 100 degrees. Due to the forecasted heat index, the following changes to the schedule are being made.” the email from Henderson County said.
A girls’ soccer match with Muhlenberg County at Apollo was being pushed back to an 8 p.m. start time on Thursday.
“Some events are cancelled, some are moved back,” Apollo athletic director Dan Crume said. “No practices until after 6 p.m. if heat readings allow for it. Some will be moving inside if need be.”
Harper said athletic administrators were trying to stay ahead of heat situations before problems arise.
“With the predicted heat and predicted heat indexes, people are jumping in front of this,” Harper said. “Football practices are going in the gym.”
Other practices are being cancelled or their times are being altered. Moving start times of games back later can help keep students and athletes from being in the heat for longer periods of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.