OMAHA, Neb. — Houston Harding and Preston Johnson combined on a four-hitter and Mississippi State capitalized on struggling Vanderbilt pitching in a 13-2 victory Tuesday night that forced a deciding third game in the College World Series finals.
It was Vandy’s most lopsided loss in its 29 all-time CWS games. MSU hadn’t won so easily in Omaha since beating Georgia Southern 15-1 in 1990.
Like Game 1, when Vanderbilt scored seven first-inning runs on its way to an 8-2 win, this one was over early as Mississippi State broke things open with a four-run third.
Game 3 will be Wednesday night. The Commodores will be going for their second straight national title and third since 2014. The Bulldogs will be playing for their first championship.
The start in this one was delayed two hours because of rain, but that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of another pro-MSU crowd that included Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a pinstriped “State” baseball jersey and former NFL QB Jay Cutler and basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse representing Vandy.
The Commodores issued a season-high 10 walks, including three in a row by 17-year-old starter Christian Little (3-2) that fueled Mississippi State’s big fourth inning.
The all-SEC finals could come down to a pitching matchup between stars Kumar Rocker of Vanderbilt and Will Bednar of Mississippi State.
Rocker, the 2019 CWS Most Outstanding Player, would be coming off four days’ rest. Bednar, who struck out 15 against Texas in his CWS debut June 20, would have three days’ rest since throwing 97 pitches in the bracket final against the Longhorns.
