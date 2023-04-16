Apollo High School built a lead, then held off Owensboro 7-5 in a 9th District softball game on a sun-splashed and windy Saturday afternoon at the Apollo field.
“We didn’t play our best, but we put enough runs up to win, there’s lots of room for improvement,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “The idea is to win innings, we won three and they won two, that was the difference in the game.
“Emmie (Bullington) threw a pretty good game, and we’ve been looking for that out of her the last few outings.”
The E-Gals were up 7-2 after they put together solid third and fourth innings at the plate.
Arianna Ramirez and Macy Calhoun hit singles with one out in the third and Taylor Clark’s double scored them both. Clark scored on Bullington’s double, and Bullington scored on Morgan Frizzell’s single up the middle.
Apollo tacked on two more runs in the fourth. Morgan Julian and Ramirez each reached on an error, and a double to right by Liza Page scored them both.
Owensboro went up 2-1 in the top of the third when Ashleigh Howard walked and Reese Boswell reached on an error. Another error and a groundout RBI from Addison Hill scored both runs.
OHS tacked on another run in the fifth when Boswell walked and scored on a fielder’s choice from Ellington Embry. The Lady Devils made things interesting in the sixth when they plated two more runs to cut the deficit to 7-5. K’Asia Palmer and Emmi Connor singled, and Kirsten Tindle and Howard drew bases loaded walks to bring two runs home.
OHS couldn’t get any baserunners on in the top of the seventh, and Bullington finished the complete-game pitching victory. The senior struck out eight, walked four and gave up four hits.
“Our team has really stepped up, everyone’s playing defense, backing up whoever is pitching, I think that’s really important,” Bullington said. “Without our defense being as good as it was today we wouldn’t have done as well. I felt like I threw really well, my defense backed me up when I was struggling.”
Velotta scored the first run of the game for Apollo when she was hit by a pitch, stole a base and was brought home on a sacrifice fly from Ramirez.
Frizzell was 3-for-3 but no other Apollo batter had more than one hit, and it had nine hits as a team.
“We started off really rough at the plate at the beginning of the year,” Bullington said. “We’ve been working and it’s gotten a whole lot better.”
Bullington thought Apollo responded well when OHS made a late push.
“We stayed in the game,” Bullington said. “There’s a lot of times where we’ll get confident where we are, and the other team will come back, but I felt like we stayed in the game, stayed focused on what we wanted to do and got the job done.”
Apollo is 5-7, 1-2 in the 9th District. Owensboro is 4-10, 0-2 in the district.
Palmer was 2-for-4 for OHS at the plate. Howard was in left field for OHS, her first game back after being injured in an outfield collision on March 27 in a game against Owensboro Catholic. Howard was cleared through concussion protocol but had been out since then.
“We were gonna ease her into it, but she was gung ho on playing,” OHS coach Quincy Moorman said. “We kept a close eye on her.”
Moorman was pleased with the way Howard played, and how OHS got back in the game late.
“The girls have got a lot of heart, we’ve just got to clean up a couple of things,” Moorman said. “The third inning where we gave up four runs on a couple of errors. That seems to be our nemesis right now. Bats are coming along. Bullington pitched a heck of a game.”
OWENSBORO 002 012 0 _ 5 4 4
APOLLO 104 200 x _ 7 9 3
WP-Bullington. LP-Tindle. 2B-Johnson (O). Page, Clark, Bullington (A).
