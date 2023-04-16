Apollo High School built a lead, then held off Owensboro 7-5 in a 9th District softball game on a sun-splashed and windy Saturday afternoon at the Apollo field.

“We didn’t play our best, but we put enough runs up to win, there’s lots of room for improvement,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “The idea is to win innings, we won three and they won two, that was the difference in the game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.