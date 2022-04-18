Apollo High School experienced a range of highs and lows on the softball field the last week.

The E-Gals earned a tough, 1-0 win over Daviess County, a county rival and one of the top 5 teams in Kentucky, on Tuesday. The E-Gals then were shutout 16-0 at Tecumseh (Ind.) on Thursday, they rebounded with a 15-0 shutout win over their own Friday over Breckinridge County.

By Saturday, Apollo settled in for an 8-0 win over Owensboro High School to go 8-6, 3-0 in the 9th District. Apollo swatted three home runs in that game on a sunny, windy afternoon.

“That’s softball this time of the year, it’s pretty out one day, bad weather one day, you always look for a drop after a district game, as far as intensity level, the girls are tired. That’s kind of normal,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said.

Emmie Bullington has been a constant in the pitching circle for the E-Gals so far this spring. Bullington did a good job shutting down the Lady Devils over her six innings of work. The junior gave up four hits, struck out three and walked two, as Apollo’s defense also performed well.

“I feel like I’ve pitched really well, I’ve hit my spots, my defense backed me up and that was pretty good,” Bullington said Saturday.

Bullington has been improving game to game, and Julian likes the work she has put in.

“She’s done great, the first couple of outings were like ‘what are we gonna get?’ The last three or four outings she’s thrown really well,” Julian said.

“She’s getting there. She’s doing a lot better job of not throwing as many pitches, not getting as deep in counts, which is good. Defense has been solid. She is doing what we want.

Bullington knew she had to work through a learning curve early, but she is finding a variety of pitches that are working.

“When we first started it was OK, but I’ve definitely improved, my best game so far was against Daviess County,” Bullington said. “My changeup was working really well, also my spin pitches were going well in that game. My screw ball worked pretty well today (Saturday).”

Through stats of 12 games, Bullington has over 50 strikeouts and a shade over 20 walks. Her ERA is in the 3.50 range.

The E-Gals have shown signs of being a solid ballclub. They will play at Grayson County on Monday and host Evansville Mater Dei on Wednesday before going to Daviess County for a rematch on Thursday.

“We’ve come together as a team really well,” Bullington said. “Our defense has been good, our offense has been good. I think we’ve been playing really well.”