Cole Burch scored 21 points and provided lots of energy for Daviess County at Whitesville Trinity on Tuesday.
DC pulled away in the second half at the Horn Community Center for a 62-44 win in the season opener for both teams.
Burch had a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds for the Panthers. He was the only scorer in double figures for the Panthers.
“High energy, he had some good shots around the rim, he had some big offensive rebounds for us, that’s who he is,” DC coach Neil Hayden said of Burch. “He played football for the first time, he added some strength. He’s only been with us for a little over a week. He’s just got to get his touch back. His energy, he wills it on everybody else.”
Burch also had three assists and three steals.
Devonte McCampbell added nine points and made all four of his shots for DC.
Jonathan Moss, an eighth grader, started at guard for DC.
“I liked how we closed, Moss did a great job of handling the ball for us, slowing us dow at the end,” Hayden said. Max (Dees) and JR (McCain) did a good job defensively for us on some of their key guys.”
DC made 24-of-47 shots from the floor for 51%. DC was 3-of-10 on 3-pointers. The Panthers made 10-of-20 free throws. They were outrebounded 36-28. DC had 18 assists and made nine steals.
Jack Payne had seven assists for DC.
Nathan Hernandez and Nathan Huff each scored 11 points to lead Trinity. Gavin Howard added 10 points for the Raiders.
The Raiders made 16-of-49 from the floor for 32%. They were 6-of-18 for 33% from 3-point range. Trinity made 6-of-11 free throws.
Trinity was up 20-18 at the half. DC outscored Trinity 8-2 late in the third quarter to take a 38-30 lead into the fourth quarter. Trinity didn’t get closer than five points the rest of the way.
“In the first half we were aggressive on the glass, that’s one of the pillars of our team this year,” Trinity coach Nathan West said. “In the first half I felt like we never got into a flow, that’s why we scored 44 points. Hernandez he hit some shots in the second half when he loosened up a little bit.
“Here this game means a lot, some of our guys played a little tense, living and dying with each shot, when you play like that you put pressure on yourself to make shots.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 6 12 20 24 — 62
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 7 13 10 14 — 44
TRINITY (44) — N. Hernandez 11, Huff 11, G. Howard 10, Smith 6, Dickens 5, Wright 1.
DAVIESS COUNTY (62) — Burch 21, McCampbell 9, Phelps 8, Tomes 6, Payne 5, Moss 4, McCain 2, Oberst 2, Kato 1.
