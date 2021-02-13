Cole Burch scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help lift Daviess County over Whitesville Trinity 56-53 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Friday night at the DCHS gymnasium.
The contest was close throughout, with the score tied after three quarters, and the Panthers (4-6) pulled it out in the final minutes.
Camron Johnson added 10 points for Daviess County, with teammate Joe Humphreys adding eight points, six rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
Landon Huff paced the Raiders with 16 points, and teammate Gavin Howard added 10.
Trinity, which had a three-game winning streak snapped, slipped to 5-7.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 10-10-19-14 — 53
DAVIESS COUNTY 11-11-17-17 — 56
Whitesville Trinity (53) — Huff 16, Howard 13, Smith 8, Dickens 7, Wright 7, N. Hernandez 2.
Daviess County (56) — Burch 19, Johnson 10, Humphreys 8, Payne 7, Renfrow 6, Stratton 2, Tomes 2, Dees 2.
