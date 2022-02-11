Alyssa Burrough scored 17 points, dished five assists and swiped three steals as McLean County captured a 48-30 girls high school basketball victory over Grayson County on Thursday in Calhoun.
Breanna Frailley tallied 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks for the Lady Cougars (6-18).
Grayson County fell to 2-18.
GRAYSON COUNTY 4 9 3 14 — 30
McLEAN COUNTY 12 10 10 16 — 48
Grayson County (30) — Perkins 8, Riggs 8, Green 5, Blanton 4, Cave 2, Dennis 2, VanMeter 1.
McLean County (48) — Burrough 17, Rice 6, Frailley 6, Ecton 5, Bell 4, Patterson 4, Blades 3, Bolton 3.
BOYS McLEAN COUNTY 67, DAWSON SPRINGS 23Brodie Cline scored 18 points as the Cougars rolled to a win at Dawson Springs
Bryce Durbin finished with 11 points for McLean County (15-9), which secured its third consecutive winning season.
Dawson Springs slipped to 3-21.
McLEAN COUNTY 25 19 10 13 — 67
DAWSON SPRINGS 7 8 6 2 — 23
McLean County (67) — Cline 18, Durbin 11, Floyd 9, Dame 6, Stein 6, Scott 5, Haerle 4, Lee 4, Ward 4.
Dawson Springs (23) — Skinner 8, Neiters 5, Johnston 3, Whalen 3, Cunningham 2, Fowler 2.
