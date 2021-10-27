Jimmy Bush, the “voice of the Dust Bowl” for decades, died Monday.
Byron Owen, who succeeded Bush as president of the annual basketball tournament in 2015, said Bush was president of the association for 20 years — from 1994 to 2014 — and he worked on the tournament for years before that.
Bush became a celebrity as the tournament’s iconic announcer for decades.
The Dust Bowl, he always said, had “The Best Basketball in the Tri-State area.”
Owen said, “2019 was the last time he called a game. He was a funeral director by trade. He did right by the living and the dead.”
He said, “Family was very important to him.”
Owen said the Dust Bowl will pay tribute to Bush next summer.
Jerry Davenport, founder of the summer tournament at Kendall-Perkins Park, served as president for the first 20 years — from 1974 to 1994.
And then, he turned the duties over to Bush.
Davenport, a former Owensboro High School star who eventually became a ninth-round NBA Draft selection of the Chicago Bulls, believed that an event such as the Dust Bowl could find receptivity and a permanent home in Owensboro.
He was right.
But Davenport died in 2003 at age 54.
The Dust Bowl began in 1974, during a time of racial unrest in Owensboro, but it brought Blacks and whites together to watch basketball on warm summer nights.
The tournament was more than just basketball, as disc jockeys played music, ribs and chicken cooked on open grills, and kids frolicked in the park.
It grew in size and scope, and became a signature event in Owensboro.
Last summer, the Dust Bowl marked its 48th tournament.
But it had to be canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2004, Bush said, “There was nothing to do in the summer 30 years ago, so he (Davenport) got it started. He worked for the city and had a lot of contacts, and he made it go.”
And Bush himself made it go for another two decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.