Butler County edged Apollo 64-61 in boys high school basketball on Tuesday.
Eli Masterson scored 23 points to lead the Eagles. Jaden Kelly added 14 points and Grant Smith had 11 for Apollo (2-11).
Butler County was led by Brody Hunt’s 25 points. Jagger Henderson added 14 points for Butler County (10-3).
BUTLER COUNTY 18 10 18 18 — 64
APOLLO 13 10 14 24 — 61
Butler County (64) — Hunt 25, Henderson 14, Flener 9, Dockery 6, Rice 6, Phelps 4.
Apollo (61) — Masterson 23, Kelly 14, Smith 11, Stites 9, Tutt 4.
OHIO COUNTY 62 GRAYSON COUNTY 37
Ohio County won its seventh straight game with Elijah Decker scoring 16 points and Parker Culbertson scoring 12. The Eagles are 9-3.
Grayson County was led by Chandler McCrady’s 14 points in Leitchfield. The Cougars are 8-6.
OHIO COUNTY 12 13 20 17 — 62
GRAYSON COUNTY 4 5 17 11 — 37
Ohio County (62) — Decker 16, Culbertson 12, J. Manning 9, Kennedy 9, Morse 2, Wallace 2.
Grayson County (37) — McCrady 14, Sharp 8, Southard 8, Blanton 7, Allen 4, Childress 3, Smith 3, Tomes 2.
GIRLS MEADE COUNTY 80 SOUTH OLDHAM 45
Peyton Bradley and Katie Durbin each scored 16 points to lead Meade County in Brandenburg.
Bradley made four 3-point shots for the Ladywaves (11-5).
Annabelle Babb scored 11 points for Meade County, and Aubrey Hardesty and Paige Medley each scored 10 points.
Scoreline not available.
