Butler County beat Whitesville Trinity 6-4 in the 12th District softball tournament championship game Thursday night in Morgantown.
Avery Gleason picked up the pitching win for Butler County. Allie Graham took the loss in the circle for Trinity.
Butler County scored three runs in the second inning and three more in the seventh to secure the win. Trinity scored four runs in the sixth inning.
Butler County (19-15) had nine hits and didn’t commit an error. Trinity (18-11) had seven hits and committed three errors.
Allie Barnett was 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Trinity. Raylee Hidgon was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Katherine Hibbitt was 1-for-3 with a double.
Both Trinity and Butler County advance to the 3rd Region Softball Tournament next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.