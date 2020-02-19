NORMAN, Okla. — Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 65-54 on Tuesday night for its Big 12-record 23rd consecutive win.
The Bears broke a tie with Kansas, which won 22 straight during the 1996-97 season.
Mark Vital had 10 points and Freddie Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds for Baylor (24-1, 13-0 Big 12). Bears guard MaCio Teague, the team’s leading scorer in Big 12 play, sat out for the second straight game with a wrist injury.
Kristian Doolittle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (16-10, 6-7), which hosted a No. 1 team for the first time in 23 years. The Sooners entered 11-1 at home.
No. 5 Dayton 66, VCU 61
RICHMOND, Va. — Jalen Crutcher scored 18 points and No. 5 Dayton (24-2, 13-0 Atlantic 10) held off a late challenge and beat VCU (17-9, 7-6).
No. 7 Maryland 76, Northwestern 67
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for his ninth consecutive double-double, and No. 7 Maryland (22-4, 12-3 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to nine games by defeating Northwestern (6-19, 1-14).
No. 8 Florida State 82, Pittsburgh 67
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Patrick Williams scored 16 points, Anthony Polite had 10 points and six rebounds and No. 8 Florida State (22-4, 12-3 ACC) pulled away in the second half to defeat Pittsburgh (15-12, 6-10).
Illinois 62, No. 9 Penn State 56
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points and Illinois (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over No. 9 Penn State, (20-6, 10-5), which entered with its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since they were No. 9 at the same point of the 1996 season.
No. 15 Creighton 73, No. 19 Marquette 65
MILWAUKEE — Ty-Shon Alexander scored 22 points and Marcus Zegarowski added 17, leading No. 15 Creighton (21-6, 10-4 Big East) to a 73-65 victory over No. 19 Marquette (17-8, 7-6).
No. 17 West Virginia 65, Oklahoma State 47
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride had 11 points in his first start, and West Virginia (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) took over early in the second half to beat the Cowboys (13-13, 3-10) and give Bob Huggins his 879th career win, tying Dean Smith for sixth all-time among Division I coaches.
