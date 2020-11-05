By all accounts, this week couldn’t have come at a better time for the University of Kentucky football team.
The Wildcats, sitting at 2-4 following Saturday’s 14-3 home loss to No. 5 Georgia, are using the bye week to not only rest up, but to also reflect on the season up to this point.
It’s no secret that UK’s offense has been a disappointment, especially in recent weeks. Saturday’s loss was the fourth straight outing that the Cats failed to surpass 300 yards of total offense. Ever since pounding out 559 yards in a 42-41 loss to Ole Miss on Oct. 3, Kentucky is averaging just 206.3 yards per outing.
In other words, the Cats’ offense is sputtering.
Now, as Mark Stoops and his team gets the week off, it’s time to re-evaluate some things.
“Anytime you play six straight conference games, (it) certainly takes its toll, mentally and physically,” Stoops said during a Zoom teleconference Wednesday. “So the bye comes at a good time. They needed some rest but we had a good, spirited practice out there today, and we’ll continue to do that the rest of the week — to look to improve.”
UK took the first couple days of the week off to rest but will practice Thursday and Friday. During an off week, it’s not uncommon for players to leave campus and return home to visit their families, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, all Wildcats are remaining in Lexington.
Having that opportunity, Stoops noted, gives UK’s coaching staff an opportunity to work through their struggles.
“We’re looking at, schematically, what we’re calling, when we’re calling it, are we putting our players in a position to be successful, when do we have the best opportunity to create explosive plays?’ ” he said. “... It’s going back to what we were doing well in the pass game early in the season, because certainly, it seems the past couple games we’ve regressed. That can’t happen.”
Senior quarterback Terry Wilson, who missed Saturday’s contest with a wrist injury, returned to practice Wednesday.
However, Stoops isn’t committing to any one quarterback just yet. Wilson, Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen will all receive an opportunity during practice over the next several days.
“In the areas we’re falling short. and we all know it, our passing game needs improvement,” Stoops said. “There’s no getting around it. I thought the guys worked really hard today, and part of that was going back and seeing what the quarterbacks were able to execute, what they like, see what we were executing well, maybe see was reps we’ve banked through camps and preseason and what we’ve called in games — that’s what we’re going back and looking at.”
As much as the Cats’ air attack has stalled, though, the blame can’t be laid on the quarterbacks alone.
Kentucky’s coaches need to do a better job of getting their wide receivers into concepts to operate in space, and those receivers need to execute.
And, as strong as UK’s offensive line has been, they’ve fallen short of protecting the quarterbacks consistently.
So, before the upcoming Nov. 14 matchup against Vanderbilt, the Cats are looking for “across-the-board” improvement.
“It’s my job, as the head coach, to make sure all aspects of the program are moving forward, and we’re certainly falling short in a few areas there,” Stoops said. “So it needs to be addressed.
“We need to concentrate on ourselves and get better, and that’s the truth. That’s what we’ve been doing.”
