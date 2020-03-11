On television
College baseball
Georgia Tech at Auburn, SEC, 11 a.m.
Illinois State at Florida, ACC, 5 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Miami, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN, 11 a.m.
ACC Tournament: N.C. State vs. winner of game 1, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN, 1 p.m.
PAC-12 Tournament: Oregon State vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas, PAC 12, 2 p.m.
PAC-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Washington, First Round, Las Vegas, PAC 12, 4:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Northwestern, First Round, Indianapolis, BTN, 5 p.m.
ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Boston College, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State, First Round, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. St. John’s, First Round, New York, FS1, 6 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Georgia, First Round, Nashville, Tenn., SEC, 6 p.m.
Patriot League Tournament: Boston University vs. Colgate, Championship, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Nebraska, First Round, Indianapolis, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs. Game 2 winner, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Kansas State, First Round, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU, 8 p.m.
PAC-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. Cal, First Round, Las Vegas, PAC 12, 8 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. DePaul, First Round, New York, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Nashville, Tenn., SEC, 8:30 p.m.
PAC-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Washington State, First Round, Las Vegas, PAC 12, 10:30 p.m.
College lacrosse (Women’s)
Hofstra at Boston College, ACC, 3 p.m.
Cycling
UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 3, 132 miles, Chalette-sur-Loing — La Châtre, France (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m.
UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 4, 9 miles, Saint-Amand-Montrond, France (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Miami, Jupiter, Fla., MLB, noon.
Spring Training: Oakland vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz., MLB, 3 p.m.
Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix, MLB, 8 p.m.
NBA
Denver at Dallas, ESPN, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
San Jose at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: Köln at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS2, 12:20 p.m.
Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, NBCSN, 2:25 p.m.
UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Liverpool, Leg 2 of the Round of 16, TNT, 3 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at New York City FC, Leg 1 of Quarterfinal, FS2, 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United FC vs. Club América, Leg 1 of Quarterfinal, FS2, 9:20 p.m.
Soccer (Women’s)
SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Frisco, Texas, ESPNews, 7 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
