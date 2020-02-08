Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Sportscenter Shootout:
• Daviess County vs. North Bullitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Whitesville Trinity vs. Hopkins County Central, 8 p.m.
Union County at Apollo, 6 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
McLean County at Hopkins County Central, 2 p.m.
Greenwood at Ohio County, 4:30 p.m.
High school bowling
State Tournament at Executive Strike & Spare in Louisville
High school swimming
2nd Region Swim Meet at Healthpark, 11:30 a.m.
High school wrestling
2nd Region Tournament at Whitesville Trinity, 10 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky at Tennessee, noon.
Brescia at Alice Lloyd, 2 p.m.
Hillsdale at Kentucky Wesleyan, 2:15 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Hillsdale at Kentucky Wesleyan, noon.
Brescia at Alice Lloyd, noon.
On television
AHL hockey
Hersey at Lehigh Valley, NHL, 2 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 2 p.m.
ARCA Series: The Lucas Oil 200, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 3:30 p.m.
NHRA: Lucas Oil Winternationals, Qualifying, Pomona, Calif., FS1, 6 p.m.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 6, San Diego, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Boxing
Showtime Championship: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Men’s Featherweight), Allentown, Pa., Showtime, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Miami at Florida State, ACC, 11 a.m.
Rhode Island at George Washington, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
LSU at Auburn, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Kansas at TCU, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
SMU at Temple, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, Fox, 11 a.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, CBS, noon.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, SEC, noon.
Saint Louis at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Villanova, Fox, 1:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, SEC, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State, BTN, 3 p.m.
South Florida at Memphis, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Texas, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at La Salle, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, BTN, 5 p.m.
St. John’s at Creighton, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Baylor, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Stanford at Colorado, PAC 12, 5 p.m.
Alabama at Georgia, SEC, 5 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky, Stadium on Facebook, 6:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, ACC, 7 p.m.
San Diego State at Air Force, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Kansas State at Iowa State, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Fresno State at UNLV, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Providence at Xavier, FS1, 7 p.m.
California at Utah, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Boise State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Gonzaga at St. Mary’s, ESPN, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Cal-Irvine at Cal-Santa Barbara, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Southern California at Arizona State, FS1, 9 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon State, PAC 12, 9:30 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Michigan State at Indiana, BTN, 12:30 p.m.
Utah at California, PAC 12, 2:30 p.m.
College softball
Kajikawa Classic: Arizona vs. Portland State, Tempe, Ariz., PAC 12, 10 a.m.
Kajikawa Classic: Western Michigan vs. Arizona, Tempe, Ariz., PAC 12, 12:30 p.m.
College wrestling
Columbia at Princeton, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, BTN, 7 p.m.
Figure skating
Four Continents Championships: Women’s Free Skate, Seoul, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach, Calif., Golf, noon.
PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach, Calif., CBS, 2 p.m.
EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Final Round, Victoria, Australia, Golf, 7:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 247 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA
LA Lakers at Golden State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Ottawa at Winnipeg, NHL, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, NHL, 6 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Downhill, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 1 p.m.
FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Deer Valley Resort, Utah (taped), NBC, 2 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Schalke, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayer Leverkusen, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Watford at Brighton, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Tennis
ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, Tennis, 4 a.m.
ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, Tennis, 5 a.m.
USTA: USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Dallas, USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Midland Semifinals, Tennis, noon.
ATP/USTA: Cordoba-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland, Tennis, 4 p.m.
ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP Finals, Tennis, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
XFL football
Seattle at D.C., ABC, 1 p.m.
LA Wildcats at Houston, Fox, 4 p.m.
On radio
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky at Tennessee, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, noon.
Hillsdale at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 2:15 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 3 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6:30 p.m.
