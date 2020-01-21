Local sports

Boys’ high school basketball

Breckinridge County at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Meade County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

Hancock County at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.

Webster County at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio County at Barren County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ high school basketball

Perry Central (Ind.) at Hancock County, 5:30 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Hopkins County Central, 6:30 p.m.

Union County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.

High school bowling

Henderson County at Daviess County (Bowlodrome), 5 p.m.

Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic (Diamond Lanes Midtown), 5 p.m.

Apollo at South Warren, 5 p.m.

High school swimming

Owensboro Catholic at Henderson County, 6 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Owensboro, 6 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men’s)

Butler at Villanova, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Wichita State at South Florida, ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, FS1, 6 p.m.

Florida at LSU, SEC, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson, ACC, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph’s, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Miami at Duke, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette, FS1, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee, SEC, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Golf

Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Golf, 1 p.m.

NBA

LA Clippers at Dallas, NBA, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer (Men’s)

Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, NBCSN, 1:25 p.m.

Tennis

The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.

The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6 p.m.

The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men’s college basketball

Georgia at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.

