Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
Breckinridge County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Meade County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
Hancock County at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.
Webster County at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Barren County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
Perry Central (Ind.) at Hancock County, 5:30 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Hopkins County Central, 6:30 p.m.
Union County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
High school bowling
Henderson County at Daviess County (Bowlodrome), 5 p.m.
Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic (Diamond Lanes Midtown), 5 p.m.
Apollo at South Warren, 5 p.m.
High school swimming
Owensboro Catholic at Henderson County, 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Owensboro, 6 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Butler at Villanova, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Kentucky, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Kansas State at Kansas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Wichita State at South Florida, ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, FS1, 6 p.m.
Florida at LSU, SEC, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, ACC, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph’s, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Miami at Duke, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette, FS1, 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Tennessee, SEC, 8 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
Air Force at Utah State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Golf, 1 p.m.
NBA
LA Clippers at Dallas, NBA, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, NBCSN, 1:25 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Georgia at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.
