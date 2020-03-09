On television
Biathlon
IBU: From Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped), NBCSN, 1 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Colonial Athletic Association Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Washington, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Southern Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C., ESPN, 6 p.m.
Horizon League Tournament: Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright St., Semifinal, Indianapolis, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Washington, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
West Coast Tournament: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, Semifinal, Las Vegas, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Horizon League Tournament: Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky, Semifinal, Indianapolis, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
West Coast Tournament: BYU vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), Semifinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Chicago, FS1, 7 p.m.
College lacrosse (Women’s)
North Carolina at Northwestern, BTN, 6 p.m.
College softball
Texas A&M at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.
Cycling
UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 1, 95 miles, Plaisir, France (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m.
UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 2, 102 miles, Chevreuse — Chalette-sur-Loing, France (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla., MLB, noon.
Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz., MLB, 3 p.m.
Spring Training: Oakland vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz., MLB, 8 p.m.
NBA
Milwaukee at Denver, NBA, 8 p.m.
NHL
Florida at St. Louis, NHL, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
