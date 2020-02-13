Local sports
Boys high school basketball
McLean County at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
Logan County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Edmonson County, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling
State Meet at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, TBD
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Ohio Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana-Southeast at Brescia, 7:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Indiana-Southeast at Brescia, 5:30 p.m.
On television
Australian Rules Football (Women’s)
Melbourne vs. Western, FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)
Auto racing
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 4:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 6 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Championships: 2x6km+2x7.5km Mixed Relay, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped), NBCSN, noon.
Colege basketball (Men’s)
Bryant at Sacred Heart, CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
College of Charleston at Hofstra, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Wichita State at Central Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Western Kentucky at UTEP, Stadium on Facebook, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Washington at Southern California, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Murray State at Austin Peay, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Utah at Oregon State, PAC 12, 8 p.m.
Arizona at California, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona State at Stanford, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
BYU at Loyola Marymount, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Washington State at UCLA, PAC 12, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Duke at Pittsburgh, ACC, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland, BTN, 5 p.m.
Auburn at South Carolina, SEC, 6 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina State, ACC, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.
College softball
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State, Clearwater, Fla., ACC, 9 a.m.
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Texas Tech vs. South Carolina, Clearwater, Fla., SEC, 11:30 a.m.
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Kansas vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, noon.
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Washington vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles, Golf, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles, Golf, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles, Golf, 5 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Second Round, Seaton, Australia, Golf, 8 p.m.
NBA
LA Clippers at Boston, TNT, 7 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at Florida, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y., Tennis, 6:30 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis, 1 a.m. (Friday)
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Friday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Ohio Valley, WBIO-FM 94.7, 6:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at UTEP, Hilltopper IMG Network, 8 p.m.
