Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Apollo at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Breckinridge County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, 7:15 p.m.
Grayson County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Hopkinsville, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Edmonson County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
Apollo at Daviess County, 5:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, 5:30 p.m.
Breckinridge County at Hancock County, 5:30 p.m.
Grayson County at Whitesville Trinity, 6 p.m.
High school wrestling
State Meet at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington
On television
Australian Rules Football (Women’s)
Melbourne vs. Western, FS2, 2:30 a.m.
Greater Western Sydney vs. North Melbourne, FS2, 10 p.m.
Richmond vs. Gold Coast, FS2, midnight.
Fremantle vs. West Coast, FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 4 p.m.
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Championship: Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, Philadelphia, Showtime, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Buffalo at Toledo, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Davidson at St. Bonaventure, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Akron at Central Michigan, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Illinois (Chicago) at Wright State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Rider at Siena, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
St. John’s at Creighton, FS2, 6 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA, PAC 12, 8 p.m.
Oregon at UCLA, PAC 12, 10 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Arkansas at Alabama, SEC, 6 p.m.
Florida at Auburn, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
College hockey (Men’s)
Michigan at Michigan State, BTN, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Denver at North Dakota, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
College softball
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 9 a.m.
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Kansas vs. Georgia, Clearwater, Fla., SEC, 11 a.m.
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Washington vs. Florida State, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, noon.
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
College wrestling
Virginia Tech at North Carolina State, ACC, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.
Curling
Mixed Doubles: U.S. vs. Italy (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Lely Resort, Fla., Golf, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Los Angeles, Golf, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Third Round, Seaton, Australia, Golf, 9 p.m.
NBA
All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Stephen A. vs. Team Wilbon, Chicago, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Rising Stars Challenge: Team World vs. Team U.S., Chicago, TNT, 8 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men’s Super-G, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis, 1 a.m.; 5 a.m.; 4 a.m. (Saturday)
ATP: The New York Open, Quarterfinals, Uniondale, N.Y., Tennis, 6:30 p.m.
Track and Field
USATF: Indoor Championships, Albuquerque, N.M., NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
