Local sports

Boys high school basketball

Apollo at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Breckinridge County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, 7:15 p.m.

Grayson County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Hopkinsville, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio County at Edmonson County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ high school basketball

Apollo at Daviess County, 5:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro, 5:30 p.m.

Breckinridge County at Hancock County, 5:30 p.m.

Grayson County at Whitesville Trinity, 6 p.m.

High school wrestling

State Meet at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington

On television

Australian Rules Football (Women’s)

Melbourne vs. Western, FS2, 2:30 a.m.

Greater Western Sydney vs. North Melbourne, FS2, 10 p.m.

Richmond vs. Gold Coast, FS2, midnight.

Fremantle vs. West Coast, FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Biathlon

IBU World Championship: Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation, Philadelphia, Showtime, 9 p.m.

College basketball (Men’s)

Buffalo at Toledo, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Akron at Central Michigan, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Illinois (Chicago) at Wright State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Rider at Siena, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

St. John’s at Creighton, FS2, 6 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, PAC 12, 8 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA, PAC 12, 10 p.m.

College gymnastics (Women’s)

Arkansas at Alabama, SEC, 6 p.m.

Florida at Auburn, SEC, 7:30 p.m.

College hockey (Men’s)

Michigan at Michigan State, BTN, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College softball

The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 9 a.m.

The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Kansas vs. Georgia, Clearwater, Fla., SEC, 11 a.m.

The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Washington vs. Florida State, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, noon.

The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College wrestling

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State, ACC, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.

Curling

Mixed Doubles: U.S. vs. Italy (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Lely Resort, Fla., Golf, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Los Angeles, Golf, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Third Round, Seaton, Australia, Golf, 9 p.m.

NBA

All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Stephen A. vs. Team Wilbon, Chicago, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Rising Stars Challenge: Team World vs. Team U.S., Chicago, TNT, 8 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Cup: Men’s Super-G, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Men’s)

Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 1:20 p.m.

Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis, 1 a.m.; 5 a.m.; 4 a.m. (Saturday)

ATP: The New York Open, Quarterfinals, Uniondale, N.Y., Tennis, 6:30 p.m.

Track and Field

USATF: Indoor Championships, Albuquerque, N.M., NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

