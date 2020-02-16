Local sports

Pro basketball

Owensboro at Dallas, 6 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla., Fox, 1:30 p.m.

Biathlon

IBU World Cup: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Bobsledding/Skeleton

IBSF World Cup: Two-Man Bobsled, From Sigulda, Latvia (taped), NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

College basketball (Men’s)

Cincinnati at East Carolina, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Michigan, CBS, noon.

Villanova at Temple, ESPN, noon.

Iowa at Minnesota, FS1, noon.

Tulane at Wichita State, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Fordham, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Connecticut, ESPN, 2 p.m.

San Diego State at Boise State, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Indiana State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State at Boston College, ACC, 5 p.m.

Arizona State at California, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, FS1, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Michigan at Rutgers, BTN, 11 a.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Miami at Clemson, ACC, noon.

Florida State at Duke, ESPN2, noon.

Alabama at Georgia, SEC, noon.

Stanford at Colorado, PAC 12, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, ACC, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma, FS1, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Southern California, PAC 12, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Kentucky, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

LSU at Auburn, SEC, 4 p.m.

College gymnastics (Women’s)

California at Stanford, PAC 12, 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN, 6:30 p.m.

College softball

The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Washington, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 9 a.m.

The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida State, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College tennis

Southern California vs. Notre Dame, Orlando, Fla., Tennis, 5 p.m.

College volleyball (Women’s)

Southern California at UCLA, PAC 12, 7 p.m.

College wrestling

Purdue at Illinois, BTN, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles, Golf, noon.

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles, CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Lely Resort, Fla., Golf, 2 p.m.

Luge

FIL: World Championships, Sochi, Russia (taped), NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Chicago, TBS; TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Pittsburgh, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Boston at NY Rangers, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Rodeo

PBR: The WinStar World Casino and Resort Global Cup, Arlington, Texas (taped), CBS, 11 a.m.

Rugby

Premiership: Northampton vs. Bristol (taped), NBCSN, 3 p.m.

MLR: Atlanta at New Orleans, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Skiing

FIS World Cup: Women’s Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer (Men’s)

Serie A: Brescia at Juventas, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Köln, FS2, 8:20 a.m.

Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Schalke at FSV Mainz, FS2, 10:50 a.m.

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

WTA: Thailand-WTA, Singles Final, Tennis, 4 a.m.

WTA: Thailand-WTA, Singles Final, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA Finals, Tennis, 7:30 a.m.

ATP: New York-ATP Final, Tennis, 3 p.m.

WTA: Dubai-WTA, Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m. (Monday)

WTA: Dubai-WTA, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Monday)

XFL

Dallas at Los Angeles, ABC, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, FS1, 5 p.m.

On radio

Auto racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla., WBKR-FM 92.5, 1:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.