Local sports
Pro basketball
Owensboro at Dallas, 6 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla., Fox, 1:30 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Cup: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
Bobsledding/Skeleton
IBSF World Cup: Two-Man Bobsled, From Sigulda, Latvia (taped), NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)
College basketball (Men’s)
Cincinnati at East Carolina, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Michigan, CBS, noon.
Villanova at Temple, ESPN, noon.
Iowa at Minnesota, FS1, noon.
Tulane at Wichita State, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Fordham, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Memphis at Connecticut, ESPN, 2 p.m.
San Diego State at Boise State, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Missouri State at Indiana State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
North Carolina State at Boston College, ACC, 5 p.m.
Arizona State at California, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, FS1, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Michigan at Rutgers, BTN, 11 a.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Miami at Clemson, ACC, noon.
Florida State at Duke, ESPN2, noon.
Alabama at Georgia, SEC, noon.
Stanford at Colorado, PAC 12, 1 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, ACC, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Tennessee, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Kansas State at Oklahoma, FS1, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC, 2 p.m.
Oregon at Southern California, PAC 12, 3 p.m.
Mississippi State at Kentucky, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
LSU at Auburn, SEC, 4 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
California at Stanford, PAC 12, 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
College softball
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Washington, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 9 a.m.
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida State, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
College tennis
Southern California vs. Notre Dame, Orlando, Fla., Tennis, 5 p.m.
College volleyball (Women’s)
Southern California at UCLA, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
College wrestling
Purdue at Illinois, BTN, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles, Golf, noon.
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Los Angeles, CBS, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Lely Resort, Fla., Golf, 2 p.m.
Luge
FIL: World Championships, Sochi, Russia (taped), NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
NBA
NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, Chicago, TBS; TNT, 7 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Pittsburgh, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Boston at NY Rangers, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: The WinStar World Casino and Resort Global Cup, Arlington, Texas (taped), CBS, 11 a.m.
Rugby
Premiership: Northampton vs. Bristol (taped), NBCSN, 3 p.m.
MLR: Atlanta at New Orleans, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Skiing
FIS World Cup: Women’s Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Serie A: Brescia at Juventas, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Köln, FS2, 8:20 a.m.
Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at FSV Mainz, FS2, 10:50 a.m.
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, FS2, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: Thailand-WTA, Singles Final, Tennis, 4 a.m.
WTA: Thailand-WTA, Singles Final, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA Finals, Tennis, 7:30 a.m.
ATP: New York-ATP Final, Tennis, 3 p.m.
WTA: Dubai-WTA, Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m. (Monday)
WTA: Dubai-WTA, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Monday)
XFL
Dallas at Los Angeles, ABC, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, FS1, 5 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla., WBKR-FM 92.5, 1:30 p.m.
