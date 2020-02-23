On television
AHL hockey
Rockford at Chicago, NHL, 3 p.m.
Auto racing
NHRA: Qualifying, Chandler, Ariz., FS1, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas, Fox, 2:30 p.m.
NHRA: The Arizona Nationals, Chandler, Ariz. (taped), FS1, 8 p.m.
Bobsledding/Skeleton
IBSF World Championship: Tow-Man Bobsled, Altenberg, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m.(Monday)
Bowling
PBA: The U.S. Open, Lincoln, Neb., Fox, noon.
College basketball (Men’s)
American at Boston, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Temple at East Carolina, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Indiana, FS1, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Wisconsin, BTN, noon.
Wichita State at Cincinnati, ESPN, noon.
St. John’s at Seton Hall, CBS, 1 p.m.
South Florida at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio State, CBS, 3 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise State, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, FS1, 3 p.m.
Miami at Notre Dame, ACC, 5 p.m.
Southern California at Utah, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Stanford at Washington State, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Syracuse at Notre Dame, ACC, 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACC, 1 p.m.
South Carolina at Kentucky, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi State, SEC, 1 p.m.
Oregon State at California, PAC 12, 1 p.m.
Florida State at Georgia Tech, ACC, 3 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Tulane at Cincinnati, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Arkansas at Florida, SEC, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan State, BTN, 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri, SEC, 5 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Stanford at Arizona, PAC 12, 1 p.m.
Washington at Arizona State, PAC 12, 3 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
College wrestling
Oklahoma State at Iowa, BTN, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Final Round, Naucalpan, Mexico, Golf, noon.
PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Golf, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Final Round, Naucalpan, Mexico, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla., MLB, noon.
NBA
Boston at LA Lakers, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, NBA, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, NBA, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Washington, NBC, 11 a.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, St. Louis (taped), CBS, 11:30 a.m.
PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, St. Louis (taped), CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Rugby
IRL: England vs. Ireland, Six Nations Championship, Twickenham, England (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Premiership: Northampton at Exeter (taped), NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
MLR: New England at San Diego, FS2, 6 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Combined, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, midnight.
Soccer (Men’s)
Serie A: Lazio at Genoa, ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.
Premier League: Watford at Manchester United, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Norwich City at Wolverhampton, CNBC, 8 a.m.
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at VfL Wolfsburg, FS2, 10:50 a.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-WTA — Singles & Doubles Finals, Doha-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Tennis, 2 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, Tennis, 4 a.m. (Monday)
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Monday)
XFL
New York at St. Louis, ESPN, 2 p.m.
D.C. at Los Angeles, FS1, 5 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas, WBKR-FM 92.5, 2:30 p.m.
