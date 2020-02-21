Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Henderson County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.
Hancock County at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
Daviess County at Trigg County, 6 p.m.
Hancock County at Grayson County, 6 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.
High school swimming
State Swim Meet, University of Kentucky, Lexington.
Pro basketball
Owensboro at Raleigh, 7 p.m.
On television
Australian Rules Football (Men’s)
Pre-season Challenge: Adelaide at Melbourne, FS2, 11:30 p.m.
Pre-season Challenge: Geelong at Gold Coast, FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Las Vegas, FS2, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Las Vegas, FS1, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas, FS1, 4 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Las Vegas, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: The Strat 200, Las Vegas, FS1, 8 p.m.
NHRA: Qualifying, Chandler, Ariz., FS1, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Quinnipiac, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at St. Louis, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Oregon at California, PAC 12, 8 p.m.
Oregon State at Stanford, PAC 12, 10 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Alabama at Florida, SEC, 5 p.m.
Auburn at Arkansas, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
LSU at Missouri, SEC, 8 p.m.
College hockey (Men’s)
Notre Dame at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
College wrestling
North Carolina State at Duke, ACC, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Curling (Men’s)
U.S. vs. Japan (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Curling (Women’s)
U.S. vs. Japan (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Golf, 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Second Round, Naucalpan, Mexico, Golf, 1 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 239: From Thackerville, Okla., Paramount, 8 p.m.
NBA
Denver at Oklahoma City, ESPN, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Quarterfinals, Dubai-WTA Semifinals, Tennis, 7 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Quarterfinals, Dubai-WTA Semifinals, Tennis, 7 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
