Local sports

Boys high school basketball

Henderson County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

Apollo at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.

Hancock County at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls high school basketball

Daviess County at Trigg County, 6 p.m.

Hancock County at Grayson County, 6 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.

High school swimming

State Swim Meet, University of Kentucky, Lexington.

Pro basketball

Owensboro at Raleigh, 7 p.m.

On television

Australian Rules Football (Men’s)

Pre-season Challenge: Adelaide at Melbourne, FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Pre-season Challenge: Geelong at Gold Coast, FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Las Vegas, FS2, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Las Vegas, FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas, FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Las Vegas, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series: The Strat 200, Las Vegas, FS1, 8 p.m.

NHRA: Qualifying, Chandler, Ariz., FS1, 10 p.m.

College basketball (Men’s)

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Quinnipiac, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at St. Louis, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Oregon at California, PAC 12, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford, PAC 12, 10 p.m.

College gymnastics (Women’s)

Alabama at Florida, SEC, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas, SEC, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Missouri, SEC, 8 p.m.

College hockey (Men’s)

Notre Dame at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State, BTN, 7:30 p.m.

College wrestling

North Carolina State at Duke, ACC, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Curling (Men’s)

U.S. vs. Japan (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Curling (Women’s)

U.S. vs. Japan (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Golf, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Second Round, Naucalpan, Mexico, Golf, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 239: From Thackerville, Okla., Paramount, 8 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Oklahoma City, ESPN, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer (Men’s)

Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Quarterfinals, Dubai-WTA Semifinals, Tennis, 7 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Quarterfinals, Dubai-WTA Semifinals, Tennis, 7 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.