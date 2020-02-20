Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Breckinridge County at Whitesville Trinity, 7 p.m.
Union County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Crittenden County at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Madisonville North Hopkins, 7:30 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at Ohio County, 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Apollo, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Graves County, 7:30 p.m.
High school swimming and diving
KHSAA State Diving Championships, University of Kentucky, Lexington
On television
Biathlon
IBU World Championships: Single Mixed Relay, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped), NBCSN, midnight.
College basketball (Men’s)
South Florida at Wichita State, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Temple, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Vermont at Stony Brook, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Oregon State at Arizona, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
Michigan State at Nebraska, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Clara at Brigham Young, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona State, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Southern California at Colorado, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
North Carolina-Ashville at Radford, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, PAC 12, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s, CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at California-Riverside, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Clemson at Syracuse, ACC, 5 p.m.
Michigan State at Purdue, BTN, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, SEC, 6 p.m.
North Carolina State at Miami, ACC, 7 p.m.
Mississippi State at Auburn, SEC, 8 p.m.
College wrestling
Northern Iowa at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Golf, 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, First Round, Naucalpan, Mexico, Golf, 1 p.m.
NBA
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TNT, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
CONCACAF Champions League: New York City FC at AD San Carlos, Round of 16, FS2, 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at Club Deportivo Olimpia, Round of 16, FS2, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds, Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis, 4 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds, Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Tennis, 4 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.