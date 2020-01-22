Local sports
Girls’ high school basketball
All ‘A’ Classic at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond:
• Owensboro Catholic vs. Bishop Brossart, 4 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Georgia Tech at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Georgetown at Xavier, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Louisville, Fox Sports South, 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Marshall, Stadium on Facebook, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNews, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Auburn, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi State, SEC, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACC, 7 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt, SEC, 8 p.m.
UNLV at Nevada-Reno, CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
College football (Men’s)
The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
ECHL Hockey
Warrior Hockey/All-Star Classic: East vs. West, Wichita, Kan., NHL, 7 p.m.
Figure skating
European Championships: Men’s Short Program, Graz, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Golf, 12:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 10 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Toronto, ESPN, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United, NBCSN, 1:25 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Thursday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Georgia Tech at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Marshall, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6 p.m.
