Local sports
Boys high school basketball
10th District Tournament at McLean County High School:
• Championship game: Muhlenberg County vs. McLean County, 7 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
9th District Tournament at Sportscenter:
• Championship game: Owensboro Catholic vs. Apollo, 7 p.m.
11th District Tournament at Meade County High School:
• Championship game: Meade County vs. Breckinridge County, 6 p.m.
12th District Tournament at Grayson County High School:
• Championship game: Edmonson County vs. Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Delaware at College of Charleston, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Radford at Hampton, ESPNU, 6 p.,m.
Indiana at Purdue, FS1, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, BTN, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Temple at Wichita State, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Colorado at California, PAC 12, 8 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Santa Clara, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Southern California, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Oregon State at Oregon, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
California (Irvine) at California Poly, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Arizona State at UCLA, PAC 12, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Boston College at Louisville, ACC, 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana, BTN, 5 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M, SEC, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina State, ACC, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi State, SEC, 8 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman, Golf, 4:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Golf, 9 a.m.; 1 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman, Golf, 12:30 a.m. (Friday); 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla., MLB, noon.
Spring Training: Houston vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla., MLB, 5 p.m.
NBA
Portland at Indiana, TNT, 7 p.m.
LA Lakers at Golden State, TNT, 9 p.m.
NFL
NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, Indianapolis, NFL, 3 p.m.
NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, Indianapolis, ESPN; NFL, 6 p.m.
NHL
Dallas at Boston, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
CONCACAF Champions League: Club Léon at Los Angeles FC, Round of 16, FS1, 9 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Club Deportivo Olimpia at Seattle, Round of 16, FS2, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, Tennis, 2 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals & Santiago-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 7 p.m.
