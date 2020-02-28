Local sports
Boys high school basketball
9th District Tournament at Sportscenter:
• Championship game: Owensboro vs. Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
11th District Tournament at Meade County High School:
• Championship game: Breckinridge County vs. Meade County, 6 p.m.
12th District Tournament at Meade County High School:
• Championship game: Butler County vs. Grayson County, 7 p.m.
On television
Australian Rules Football (Men’s)
Pre-season Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney, FS2, 11 p.m.
Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle, FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif., FS1, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif., FS1, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif., FS1, 4 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif., FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, Las Vegas, Showtime, 9:45 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Kent State at Ohio, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Davidson at Dayton, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia, ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Wright State at Northern Kentucky, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Texas State at Texas-Arlington, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Monmouth at Rider, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Washington State at Washington, FS1, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Villanova at Creighton, FS1, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
Washington State at Oregon, PAC 12, 10 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Florida at Georgia, SEC, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Alabama, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
College hockey (Men’s)
Wisconsin at Ohio State, BTN, 5 p.m.
Michigan State at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at St. Cloud State, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
College lacrosse (Men’s)
Richmond at Duke, ACC, 4 p.m.
Hobart at Syracuse, ACC, 6 p.m.
Curling
Mixed Doubles: U.S. vs. Scotland (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman, Golf, 4:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Golf, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Tucson, Ariz. (taped), Golf, 5:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman, Golf, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., MLB, noon.
Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz., MLB, 8 p.m.
NBA
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Denver at LA Clippers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, Indianapolis, NFL, 3 p.m.
NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs and Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
NHL
NY Rangers at Philadelphia, NHL, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, Tennis, 7 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, Tennis, 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
